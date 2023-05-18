2 Picks To Defy Putin, Xi, And J. Powell

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images News

Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities"

The world has seen and will continue to see many “The end of the world as we know it” events. The human race has seen invasions, wars, terror attacks, genocides, pandemics, and economic sanctions impact everyday life. The financial markets weren’t born yesterday; they have been through all these, and patient investors have emerged successful by following their principles and investing in value over the long term.

petersfinancial.us

Remember when BREXIT was a huge news item? In recent years, COVID-19 was the global problem everyone discussed until red-hot inflation took over and higher interest rates as a result of Jerome Powell's policies. There is also the Russo-Ukraine war, U.S.-China tensions and Zero Covid policy in China, and much more. Tomorrow there will be a different concern. Geopolitical risk creates uncertainty, and Mr. Market hates the prospects of potential economic impact in the near term. So whether it is the debt ceiling, persistent monetary tightening, or recession concerns, this too shall pass.

"Over the long term, the stock market news will be good. In the 20th century, the United States endured two world wars and other traumatic and expensive military conflicts; the Depression; a dozen or so recessions and financial panics; oil shocks; a fly epidemic; and the resignation of a disgraced president. Yet the Dow rose from 66 to 11,497." – Warren Buffett

We are building our passive income stream for now and for the future. Thanks to Mr. Market’s near-sightedness, there are excellent bargains out there. Two picks with up to 9% yields to be a buyer for your financial future.

Pick #1: GHI - Yield 9.2%

Greystone Housing Impact Investors, LP (GHI) is a partnership that invests in multi-family residential bonds and properties. GHI reported strong Q1 earnings with Cash Available for Distribution ('CAD') of $0.81/unit. Additionally, GHI's book value climbed to $15.12/unit, up from $14.31 at the end of Q4.

Historically, GHI aims to distribute 100% of CAD, so the $0.81 in the first quarter easily covers two-quarters of GHI's $0.37 distribution. The gains in book value are the cherry on top.

However, we should be aware that Q1's CAD will likely be the highest we see this year. Q1's success was driven by selling two properties in their "Vantage" joint venture. This JV builds apartments and then sells them to investors after stabilizing them. GHI receives a preferred return plus has enjoyed substantial capital gains, which are reflected in CAD.

Looking at the pipeline, the JV only has two properties that have an occupancy of over 80%. There are 11 properties in various stages of development, which compares favorably to 8 properties sold in the past three years. However, for the immediate future, it is uncertain whether any more properties will be ready to be sold this year, especially given the weakening macro environment. Source

GHI Q1 2023 10-Q

We are not counting on any additional property sales for the rest of the year. Anything that sells will be a dividend cherry on top.

The other core segment of GHI's business is its MRB/GIL business. These "mortgage revenue bonds" and "government issuer loans" are bonds that state housing agencies issue to encourage affordable housing development.

GHI has been taking advantage of higher yield spreads on bonds and has been a regular buyer, increasing its portfolio from $966 million to $1.3 billion year-over-year, even as the fair value of bonds has fallen.

When interest rates decline and bond prices rise, GHI will own a lot more on the way up than it did on the way down. In essence, GHI has been buying the dip on bond prices, including $60 million in purchases last quarter.

The groundwork was laid in Q1 to ensure that the distribution will be covered by CAD for the entire year. GHI has a healthy pipeline of Vantage properties to boost its earnings in 2024-2026.

It has also been acquiring bonds at yields over 6%, which will drive its earnings and book value higher when interest rates come back down. If the Fed decides it isn't done and hikes more, GHI has interest rate swaps that will significantly mitigate the impact.

The bottom line is that 2023 will be a year of planting for a better future for GHI. Management is laying the groundwork to ensure that GHI will grow in 2024-2026.

This makes it a fantastic year to buy GHI units, as they yield around 9% and are on track to cover their distribution easily. We get paid 9%+ while we wait for the seeds being planted today to start bearing fruit.

Note that GHI issues a Schedule K-1 at tax time.

Pick #2: SCE Preferred Stock - Yields up to 7%

Edison International (EIX) is one of America’s largest electric utility holding companies providing energy services through several independent subsidiaries. Southern California Edison (will be referred to as SCE in this article) is the largest subsidiary of EIX and one of the nation’s largest electric-only utility companies with steady operations for 135 years. This company serves over 15 million residents in a 50,000 sq mile area of central, coastal, and Southern California, and its customer base includes 25 Fortune-100 institutions.

EIX has been an excellent dividend steward with 19 years of annual payment raises. This bodes well for the investors of SCE’s cumulative preference shares.

Data by YCharts

During the Q1 conference call, management reaffirmed the company’s core EPS guidance for FY 2023. The projected $4.55-4.85/share EPS calculates to a 60-65% payout ratio for the EIX’s current dividend. EIX continues to guide a long-term EPS growth target of 5-7% from 2021 through 2025. This means common shareholders can expect continued dividend growth in the near term.

SCE has five classes of cumulative preferred shares that pay qualified dividends. In these turbulent times, these preference shares provide safety and higher income prospects. SCE preference shares are rated Investment-Grade by Moody’s and Fitch and are trading at significant discounts to par.

SCE Trust II, 5.10% Cumulative Redeemable Trust Preference (SCE.PG)

SCE Trust III, 5.75% Cumulative Redeemable Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference (SCE.PH)

SCE Trust IV, 5.375% Cumulative Redeemable Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference (SCE.PJ)

SCE Trust V, 5.45% Cumulative Redeemable Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference (SCE.PK)

SCE Trust VI, 5.00% Cumulative Redeemable Trust Preference (SCE.PL)

During the first quarter, EIX spent $361 million on interest expenses, and $29 million and $26 million on SCE preference shares and EIX preferred stock, respectively. These were adequately covered by the company’s $620 million operating income. EIX ended the quarter with $836 million in cash and cash equivalents and is in a comfortable liquidity position.

Let's compare SCE’s preference shares.

Author's Calculation

At current price levels, we like the 6.5% yielding SCE-L which carries up to 30% upside to par. If floating-rate exposure is your preference, then the 7% yielding SCE-J presents a bargain, and offers up to 29% upside to par.

EIX offers a necessary business with inelastic demand through economic cycles. SCE preference shares offer large qualified yields with attractive upside to cruise through the market uncertainties.

Conclusion

The market will never give you a clear sign that it is perfect to get in and deploy your capital. When there is an indication such as a clear "bull market", it is probably your Fear Of Missing Out (‘FOMO’) driving you to buy, and you are likely overpaying for the investments.

“The future is never clear; you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus. Uncertainty actually is the friend of the buyer of long-term values.” — Warren Buffett

We are long-term income investors. We seek a lifestyle supporting cash flow during both a bull and bear market. Our investments pay real and recurrent cash; we buy when Wall Street sells in fear.

Our “model portfolio” has 45+ dividend payers with an overall +9% yield to empower your financial freedom through economic and geopolitical events. Whether it was Gorbachev, Ziyang, and Volcker occupying the news, or Putin, Xi, and Powell, our long-term objectives remain the same – to transform our portfolio into a reliable cash machine. You, too, can do the same; we have two picks with up to 9% to get started. To financial freedom and beyond!