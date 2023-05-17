Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Why I Am Not Adding More To My Portfolio

May 17, 2023 2:50 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL1 Comment
Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • Google has been vital in getting benefits from the secular shift to digitalization which is evidenced by the company's strong financials over the last decade.
  • Google is investing heavily in R&D to diversify revenue streams, but there is little certainty over the extent of how new products and services will (or will not) boost Google's financials.
  • My valuation suggests the stock is slightly undervalued with mid-single-digit upside potential.

Google"s Parent Company Alphabet To Report Quarterly Earnings On Tuesday

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has delivered stellar topline growth over the last decade. But profitability metrics are not expanding on the scale because the company is striving to diversify its revenue streams which

Google's revenue disaggregated

Google's latest 10-K report

Google financials over the decade

Author's calculations

Chart
Data by YCharts

Google's share of revenues from digital advertising

Author's calculations

Cloud business dynamics over last 4 years

Author's calculations

Google's latest quarterly financials

Seeking Alpha

Google's balance sheet summary

Seeking Alpha

Google DCF valuation

Author's calculations

Google valuation ratios

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

