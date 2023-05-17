Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is There Anything New About This Debt Ceiling Showdown?

May 17, 2023 2:05 AM ET
Summary

  • If the debate over the debt limit drags on, we’re likely to see increased stress in certain parts of the market.
  • Raising the debt ceiling used to be a non-event. But more recently, notably in 2011 and 2013, we’ve seen battles over the debt ceiling lead to the first-ever downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.
  • This has forced us to consider the previously unthinkable: that the world’s leading economy could default on its debt. Today, we find ourselves facing the abyss once again.

By Edward Al-Hussainy, Senior Currency and Rates Analyst, Head of Emerging Market Fixed Income Research; John McColley, Portfolio Manager, Liquidity Strategies

The debate over the debt limit may well drag on to the 11th hour. If it does, we’re

Line chart showing debt ceiling increases since 1990, ranging from about $3 trillion in 1990 to over $31 trillion today.

Line chart showing pricing on Treasury bills from May 2023 through February 2024, with prices falling sharply for those maturing after the window for possible debt default in spring/summer 2023.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

