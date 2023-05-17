Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Retail Sales Held Up Despite Price Drops Of Many Goods As Spending And Inflation Shifted To Services

Summary

  • Total retail sales, seasonally adjusted, rose 0.4% in April from March, and 1.6% from a year ago.
  • Gasoline prices have plunged by over 12% from a year ago, even as the price ticked up in April from March.
  • The food CPI dropped for the second month in a row, but is still up 7% from a year ago.

Customer service by a salesperson

mihailomilovanovic/E+ via Getty Images

Dropping prices cause dollar sales to drop even if unit sales rise. Home Depot (HD) blamed part of its revenue decline on lower prices.

Total retail sales, seasonally adjusted, rose 0.4% in April from March, and 1.6% from a year

Total retail sales

Auto dealer & parts store sales

Non-store retailer sales

Food services and drinking places

Food and Beverage Stores

General merchandise stores

Gas stations

Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores

Clothing and accessory stores

Miscellaneous store retailers, includes cannabis stores

Furniture and home furnishing stores

Department stores

Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores

Electronics and appliance stores

This article was written by

Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

