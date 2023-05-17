MarekUsz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This is an interesting opportunity to invest in a US-focused residential REIT trading at a substantial discount to its net asset value. The involvement of a reputable activist and several recent positive changes initiated by the management give some confidence that a company sale might be in the cards here.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) is a $1.3bn market cap multifamily REIT with stabilized and development-stage properties across the major US markets, including Miami, Boston, and New York, among others. AIV has come under pressure from activist investor Land & Buildings (owns 6%) which criticized the company for underperformance versus peers and the broader market, as well as governance issues, such as entrenched and staggered board of directors. The activist investor has urged the company to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale. In its letter, Land & Buildings noted that there are “multiple well-financed and interested parties” that could potentially pursue an acquisition. The activist has claimed that AIV might be worth around $11-$13/share in a sale scenario, implying a c. 30-50% upside from current share price levels.

Worth noting that another activist investor Westdale Investments holds a 6% stake. Another 6% is owned by Sessa Capital Special Opportunity Fund.

The company sale might be likely given the broader real estate industry dynamics and fundraising environment. While cap rates across different RE classes and types have increased significantly over the past year, they might well be peaking as the Federal Reserve is projected to end its rate hiking cycle this year. Interestingly, a number of alternative asset managers have recently raised significant capital for their real estate-focused funds, including Blackstone and Brookfield Asset Management. In this context, potential acquisition interest from large alternative asset managers and/or other industry players might not be surprising.

Estimating the price target is not straightforward as AIV’s NAV comprises a number of development-stage properties; however, the company’s management has most recently estimated the NAV at $12/share. This implies that the REIT is trading at a wide 31% discount to the management’s estimated NAV. The average US residential REIT discount to NAV of 18% as of Feb’23. Meanwhile, the average discount to NAV that AIV’s US multifamily REIT peers were trading at stood at 25% as of Mar’23. Having said that, comparable multifamily REIT transactions have been performed at significant premiums to net asset values, including Blackstone’s acquisitions of Resource REIT (63% premium to NAV, completed in Mar’22) and Preferred Apartment Communities (39% premium to NAV, completed in Jun’22). Another reference point here is Independence Realty Trust Acquisition of Steadfast Apartment REIT (multifamily REIT focused on the Sunbelt region, transaction completed in Dec’21) that valued the target at a 41% premium to NAV. While the industry environment has clearly shifted since these acquisitions were completed, the data points give some confidence that AIV might be valued at or above its NAV in a potential sale. Land & Buildings does not break down the valuation behind its acquisition price target; however, the activist’s estimate falls broadly in line with the management’s NAV projection assuming a limited/zero discount to NAV in a potential takeover. My estimate of AIV’s NAV suggests the company might be worth $11.48/share in a potential sale, implying a 39% upside (see Valuation section below). Note that my valuation does not ascribe any value to the company’s future development pipeline.

Land & Buildings and Recent Positive Developments

What gives confidence in a favorable outcome is the track record of Land & Buildings. Land & Buildings is an activist real estate-focused hedge fund founded and led by Jonathan Litt. Litt’s previous activist campaigns include initiatives at BRE Properties, Associated Estates, Hudson’s Bay, and MGM Resorts. The activist’s playbook generally revolves around real estate monetization. The activist’s involvement in BRE Properties eventually culminated in a sale to Essex Property Trust in 2013. Land & Buildings achieved a similar outcome at Associated Estates which was eventually sold to Brookfield in 2015. At MGM Resorts, Litt started pushing the company to split into a separate real estate investment trust and hotel-management company in 2015. MGM eventually spun off some of its assets into a REIT through an IPO in 2016.

Nonetheless, Land & Buildings has had a prolonged and, admittedly, unsuccessful history of activism at AIV. The activist’s most recent letter follows its previous fruitless opposition to the separation of Apartment Investment and Management Company into AIV and Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) back in 2020. AIR has housed a significant portion of the legacy stabilized properties whereas AIV took control of operating as well as development-stage properties. The activist investor has continued its pressure, with a push in Aug’22 for AIV to explore a sale, however, Land & Buildings’ efforts have so far failed to result in a sale. Since then, however, several positive developments have occurred, suggesting the management might have yielded to the activist pressure:

In Nov’22, after discussions with equity holders, AIV’s management launched a strategic review, with options including monetization of the company’s assets and accelerated share repurchases. Concurrently, AIV agreed to declassify its board in 2023, announcing a transition to annual elections for all directors for one year term starting with the 2023 AGM. The company also lowered the threshold for stockholders to call a meeting to 15%. The proposed changes will become effective from Sep’23.

In Dec’22, shortly after a couple of letters to the company sent by Land & Buildings (here and here), the activist’s nominee was elected to AIV’s board.

In Feb’23, pre-spin-off Aimco’s long-time CEO/founder resigned from AIV’s board in order to focus on AIR.

AIV

AIV owns a portfolio of developed (stabilized) and five development-stage projects across the major US markets. 10%, 64%, and 26% of the company’s stabilized properties are of Class A, Class B, and Class C, respectively. AIV’s operating asset portfolio is scattered across the Northeast (49% of NOI), Midwest (26%), and Southeast (24%). As of Q1’23, 44% of NOI comes from properties in Boston, followed by 26% generated from assets in Chicago and 17% in Southeast Florida. Meanwhile, all of the active development-stage assets are Class A. The active development pipeline comprises assets in several geographical regions, including primarily DC (65%) as well as Southeast Florida (20%) and Colorado (9%). All of the currently active development projects are expected to reach NOI stabilization by the end of 2026 or earlier. Aside from these assets, AIV’s future development pipeline includes 6.5k potential residential units - this compares to 7k residential units in the operating assets + active development projects.

AIV’s stabilized properties have performed well in 2022 (2021), with revenue growth of 11% (4%), NOI expansion of 14% (4%), and average daily occupancy of 97% (98%). Robust operational performance has been driven by demand for living space outpacing supply in the markets where AIV operates. In Q1’23, AIV recorded $25.5m in NOI from stabilized properties (up 13% year-over-year), translating to $102m in annualized run-rate NOI. The management has guided for 5-7% revenue and NOI growth in 2023.

The management expects development-stage assets to produce $55m in stabilized NOI. The total expected cost of active development projects stands at $815m, with the remaining unpaid costs at $279m.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Q1'23 Investor Presentation

Valuation

My SOTP valuation implies AIV’s NAV of $11.48/share. Valuation assumptions are detailed below.

Author's Calculations

Stabilized Properties ($11.42/share or $1800m). AIV’s operating assets generated $102m in run-rate Q1’23 NOI. Given the management’s guidance of 5-7% NOI growth in 2023, the operating properties are likely to generate c. $108m in 2023 NOI. Figuring out the correct cap rate is the difficult part here. CBRE data shows that cap rates for Class A multifamily properties in AIV’s primary markets - Boston, Chicago, and Southeast Florida - ranged from 4.75%-6.5%, 4.25%-5.25%, and 3.75%-4.5% in H2’22. Taking the upper range of these cap rate estimates and assuming a 7% cap rate for AIV’s remaining locales results in a weighted average cap rate of 5% (based on AIV’s Q1’23 NOI). Given that the majority of AIV operating assets are of Class B, I use a 6% cap rate. A couple of points suggest this estimate is reasonable:

Other multifamily REITs CLPR (owns assets in the NY metropolitan area) and IRT (in Texas, Ohio, and Colorado, among other states) are currently trading at implied cap rates of 5.6% and 5.6%. IRT has had a similar portion of their assets in Class B properties, 75% vs 64% for AIV, however, 26% of AIV’s was comprised of lower-quality Class C assets.

In early 2022, AIV disposed of several of its stabilized properties, including an asset in California and two in Washington, at a weighted average cap rate of 4.0%. REIT indexes have admittedly gone down significantly since then, however, CBRE data suggests that cap rates in the corresponding locales went up from 3.75%-4.25% to 4%-5% (Seattle) and from 3.5%-4% to 4.5%-5.5% (San Francisco) from H1’22 to H2’22. Note that the disposed assets were likely Class A and it is possible that the cap rates of AIV’s lower-quality assets in other locales have fallen more significantly. A counter-argument here, however, is that Apartment Loan Store data shows that the average US Class B and Class C multifamily apartment cap rates currently range from 4.75% to 5.20% (luxury sub-segment) and from 4.80% to 5.40% (suburban sub-segment).

Worth noting that in Nov’22 the activist Land & Buildings noted that AIV’s Brickell assets (including a Class A waterfront office building, a Yacht Club, and 4.5-acre land) in Miami might alone be worth over $500m or 38% of the current market cap. The activist has based his valuation on Citadel’s April 2022 purchase of a neighboring 2.5-acre parking lot, priced at $145/acre.

Active Development Projects ($6.98/share or $1100m). To estimate the value of the active development properties, I use the management’s estimate of $55m in stabilized net operating income. Given that the majority of AIV’s active development assets are located in DC (65%), I use the higher end of the 5-5.5% cap rate range estimated by CBRE. Note that this estimate might be too conservative as 20% of AIV’s active development assets are located in southeastern Florida where the multifamily Class A property cap rates have ranged from 3.75% to 4.50%. Another way to value AIV’s active development assets is to consider their acquisition and construction costs. As of Feb’23, the company valued its development and redevelopment portfolio at $0.8bn.

Future Development Pipeline ($0/share). To stay on the conservative side, I do not ascribe any value to AIV’s future development pipeline.

Land And Alternative Investments ($2.79/share or $440m). This includes AIV’s land inventory at cost as well as the expected net proceeds from the sale of a mezzanine loan secured by the Parkmerced Apartments asset ($167.5m). Worth noting that as part of the mezzanine loan sale, AIV will receive a $1.5bn notional swaption purchased along with the mezzanine loan investments. The company expects to monetize the swaption. Total gross proceeds from the sale of the mezzanine loan and the swaption are expected to reach $220m.

Net Debt ($6.54/share or $1030m). Net debt comprises AIV non-recourse property-level debt, construction loans as well as fair value adjustments on the company’s fixed-rate property debt less the company’s gross cash.

Corporate Overheads ($2.54/share or $400m). I use $40m in G&A expenses incurred in 2022 as a proxy for corporate overheads and capitalize it at a 10x multiple.

Conclusion

AIV currently presents an interesting investment opportunity with an event-driven angle. The involvement of a couple of activists as well as recent positive governance changes could imply that a company sale might be on the horizon. Any takeover attempt would likely come at or above AIV's NAV, implying a significant premium to current trading levels.