Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Life Time Group Holdings: Continued Recovery With Better Profitability

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
450 Followers

Summary

  • Life Time Group Holdings reported impressive financial results in 1Q23, with total revenue increasing by 30.2%. Adjusted EBITDA of $120.1 million also surpassed both consensus estimates and its own guidance range.
  • LTH's strategy of regulating the number of members per location and implementing price increases has improved profitability.
  • The company's pricing strategy, combined with operational adjustments, has contributed to significant cost savings and improved margins. Management expects these margin improvements to be structural.

African American senior couple working out together

Renata Angerami/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

In my first post, I expressed optimism about the company because Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH) employs a variety of strategies to ensure low expansion costs, the creation and maintenance of customer trust

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Own model

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
450 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.