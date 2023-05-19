Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shopify: Finally Accelerating Profitability Through Headless Commerce SaaS

May 19, 2023 4:00 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.5K Followers

Summary

  • SHOP finally decides to abandon its logistics battle with AMZN and refocus on its SaaS offerings instead.
  • This strategy may accelerate its profitability, with the company already guiding Free Cash Flow profitability for every quarter of 2023 - a rarity in FY2022.
  • SHOP continues to command the largest market share in the headless commerce solution market as well, with its usage distribution remaining stable in the US.
  • Therefore, we may see SHOP improve its adoption and monetization rate ahead, especially once the uncertain macroeconomic outlook normalizes by 2024.

Prosperity and financial freedom concept of forked road

imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

A Leaner & Focused Investment Thesis

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has had an interesting FQ1'23 earnings call indeed, mostly attributed to the surprising sale of its logistics segment, Deliverr/Shopify Fulfillment Network to its partner, Flexport. In return, the former will

E-Commerce Stock 1Y Performance

Trading View

SHOP 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

E-commerce Usage Distribution In The US

BuiltWith

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.5K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.