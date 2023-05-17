Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cognizant Technology: Growth And Margins To Remain Under Pressure

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
54 Followers

Summary

  • Cognizant Technology's first-quarter results showed positive progress under CEO Ravi Kumar's leadership.
  • CTSH aims to become an attractive employer and reduce attrition to enhance delivery capabilities.
  • The company plans to improve efficiencies and reduce reliance on subcontractors to offset the margin dilution associated with larger deals.

Call center

svetikd

Investment Thesis

The first-quarter results provided an encouraging update on the progress made by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation's (NASDAQ:CTSH) new CEO, Ravi Kumar, who has been focused on specific goals: establishing CTSH as an attractive employer, enhancing the company's ability to

Q1 Result Summary

Earnings Presentation

CTSH comp group valuation comparision

CTSH comp group valuation comparison (Ycharts.com)

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
54 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.