I have covered Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS, NASDAQ:PXSAP, PXSAW) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

It has been a couple of months since my last update on Pyxis Tankers or "Pyxis", a small, Greece-based operator of product tankers.

Introducing Pyxis Tankers

For those still unfamiliar with the company, Pyxis currently owns a fleet of four MR2 product tankers with an average age of approximately 8.6 years and is controlled by its largest shareholder Valentios "Eddie" Valentis.

Pyxis Tankers gained its Nasdaq listing in late 2015 by the way of a reverse merger with the shell of LookSmart, once a leading search engine back in the early days of the World Wide Web. After the remains of LookSmart were transferred into a privately held entity, Pyxis Tankers was merged into the empty shell.

The stock has been quite volatile ever since the company went public, mostly due to its small free float and generally unfavorable market dynamics in the product tanker segment over the past couple of years.

Occasionally, shares have been chased by momentum traders, mostly as a side-play to current or former momentum crowd favorites like Castor Maritime (CTRM), Performance Shipping (PSHG), Top Ships (TOPS), Globus Maritime (GLBS), and Seanergy Maritime (SHIP).

In the past, the company largely failed to capitalize on these mostly short-lived but often violent moves but in 2021, management seized the opportunity and sold 14.3 million new common shares in a private placement for gross proceeds of $25 million. The reverse stock split-adjusted purchase price of $7 per share represented an almost 200% premium to estimated net asset value per share ("NAV") at that time.

Pyxis Tankers has since used the funds to acquire two additional MR2 product tankers (Pyxis Lamda and Pyxis Karteria).

Improved Product Tanker Market Conditions

After many years of operating losses, 2022 turned out to be a banner year for Pyxis Tankers:

Russia's assault on Ukraine has been a game changer for the tanker markets as sanctions on Russia have led to trade recalibration towards longer distances with refinery dislocation adding further to ton-miles.

That said, the market has been volatile in recent months with MR charter rates approaching $60,000 in December only to drop by almost 75% until late January followed by a 200% recovery in February.

Company Reports Mixed Q1 Results

On Monday, Pyxis Tankers reported mixed Q1 results:

While profitability was boosted by an $8 million one-time gain from the recent sale of the company's oldest product tanker Pyxis Malou, average Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rate of $23,508 came in substantially lower than the preliminary $28,000 number provided in mid-March with 80% of available days for the quarter already booked at that time.

Apparently, at least some of the underperformance was related to the commencement of Pyxis Karteria's 10-year special survey on March 23.

Please note that Pyxis Theta is also scheduled for its 10-year special survey later this year at an estimated total cost of $1.25 million.

As of May 11th, 70% of available days for the second quarter were booked at an average TCE of $29,160 per vessel:

Mostly due to the recent sale of the Pyxis Malou, cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash increased by more than $20 million from the end of Q4 to slightly above $30 million.

Massive Discount to Net Asset Value and Share Repurchase Authorization

Given substantially increased liquidity and an eye-catching almost 60% discount to net asset value ("NAV"), the company finally decided to put a $2 million share repurchase authorization in place. At prevailing share prices, the company would be able to reduce outstanding common shares by close to 5%.

Due to the stock's low trading volume, even a rather small buyback program like the one discussed above could have a substantial impact on the share price.

Please note that the shares are unlikely to fully catch up to estimated NAV anytime soon as the discount can be attributed to a number of factors:

Greek family-controlled nano-cap shipping business Miniscule company size Long history of losses Lack of dividends

But with the company likely to generate healthy earnings and cash flows for the foreseeable future, the common shares still have room to run even with the discount to NAV narrowing just slightly.

Convertible Preferred Shares - Less Risky With Decent Optionality

Investors looking for a somewhat less risky and volatile investment in Pyxis Tankers should consider taking a position in the company's Series A 7.75% Convertible Preferred Shares (PXSAP) which are ranking senior to common stock and paying an 9.0% annualized cash dividend at current levels.

While the dividend yield alone is nothing to write home about anymore in the current interest environment, the preferred shares feature the option to convert into common stock at a price of $5.60 per share at any time.

Earlier this year, the option has been well into the money already but recent volatility in oil prices and tanker charter rates have caused shares to retreat all the way back to the $4 level.

Should financial markets regain their footing and product tanker charter rates remain healthy over the next couple of quarters, the embedded call option might very well move back into the money later this year.

That said, starting in October 2023, Pyxis Tankers will have the option to redeem the Preferred Stock at a price of $25 per share but given the current interest environment, I firmly expect the company to abstain from calling the Preferreds anytime soon.

Bottom Line

Despite the current market turmoil and some recent volatility in spot charter rates, product tanker market fundamentals remain sound.

With shares trading at an almost 60% discount to NAV and considering this week's surprise repurchase authorization, I am upgrading Pyxis Tankers' common shares to "Strong Buy".

Investors looking for a more balanced risk/reward scenario should consider taking a position in the company's Series A 7.75% Convertible Preferred Shares which currently offer a very safe 9.0% yield while providing decent exposure to potential price appreciation in the common shares.

Please be aware of the fact that liquidity in the Preferred Shares remains pretty low.

