Pyxis Tankers: Upgrading To 'Strong Buy' On Discounted Valuation And Surprise Share Buyback Authorization

May 17, 2023 4:11 AM ETPyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), PXSAP, PXSAW1 Comment
Summary

  • Company reports mixed Q1 results with profitability boosted by a large one-time gain from the recent sale of the product tanker "Pyxis Malou".
  • On the flip side, average time charter equivalent ("TCE") rate of $23,508 came in much weaker than expected, partially due to the scheduled drydocking of the product tanker "Pyxis Karteria".
  • Company surprisingly announced a new $2 million share repurchase authorization. At prevailing share prices, close to 5% of outstanding shares could be bought back.
  • Investors looking for a combination of yield and exposure to potential common share price appreciation should consider the company's Series A 7.75% Convertible Preferred Shares.
  • With the stock trading at an almost 60% discount to NAV and considering the surprise repurchase authorization, I am upgrading Pyxis Tankers' common shares to "Strong Buy".

Note:

I have covered Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS, NASDAQ:PXSAP, PXSAW) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

It has been a couple of months since my last update

Fleet Overview

Key Financial Metrics

Q1 Results

Fleet Employment

NAV

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PXS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

