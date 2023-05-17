Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Air Canada Q1 Review: Record Revenue And Impressive Guidance

May 17, 2023 4:58 AM ETAir Canada (AC:CA), ACDVF
Nikola Lapenna profile picture
Nikola Lapenna
121 Followers

Summary

  • Air Canada announced record revenues in their Q1 earnings release, along with improved guidance and a path toward long-term financial stability.
  • One week prior, the company announced an increase to their expected EBITDA for 2023, increasing the range by $1Bn, from $2.5-3.5Bn to $3.5-4.5Bn.
  • AC:CA's results highlighted strong demand, with advance ticket sales increasing $1Bn from Q1 2022, forecasting a blockbuster summer for travel.
  • I am increasing my price target by $1, to $31, as the stock looks primed to rise in the next 12-18 months. All numbers in CAD unless otherwise noted.

Air Canada Boeing 777 taking off from Vancouver International Airport

Alvin Man/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Air Canada (TSX:AC:CA) reported its Q1 FY2023 earnings on May 12, 2023, surpassing analysts' expectations on both revenue and profit. The company posted a significant surge in revenues, reaching a Q1 record of $4.9Bn, as nationwide restrictions gradually

guidance

AC Updated Guidance

eacc

Author WACC Forecast

NOPLAT

Author NOPLAT Forecast

SP

Author Share Price Forecast

analyst

CIBC Brokerage Analyst Page

This article was written by

Nikola Lapenna profile picture
Nikola Lapenna
121 Followers
With over three years of finance and consulting experience, Nikola is laser focused on finding value in forgotten and beaten down public equities. His professional experience includes corporate credit risk analysis, consulting for government entities, and venture capital analysis in the med-tech space. An avid golf fan, Nikola enjoys picking stocks that need a "mulligan"; a sluggish quarter that sees market sentiment trend downward doesn't scare Nikola. Nikola is not a licensed financial advisor and nothing in his commentary here on Seeking Alpha should be regarded as advice. All of his opinions are his own, and not on behalf of any other entities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AC:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Opinions are my only my own; not a licensed financial advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.