Wolverine World Wide: Macro Factors Give Me Pause

May 17, 2023 5:08 AM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)
Larry Saunders
Summary

  • Wolverine World Wide is making strides in margins, inventory management, and its brand focus on growth.
  • Shares have had a very strong start to 2023, and yet the valuation remains conservative on price/earnings and price/operating cash flow basis.
  • However, the broad macro retail consumer spending trends are showing real weakness in the clothing and department store categories.

Man wearing shoes preparing for workout

mixetto

I used to the be the one in my family to hold the distance running crown, having done multiple half marathons from my late twenties into my mid-thirties, and generally improving my finishing time and fitness with each event.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Wolverine World Wide Q1 2023 Breakdown of Revenue by Reporting Segment

Wolverine World Wide Q1 2023 Breakdown of Revenue by Reporting Segment (Data from Wolverine World Wide Q1 2023 10-Q; chart from author's spreadsheet)

Valuation Metrics, Footwear and similar

Valuation Metrics, Footwear and similar (Data from Seeking Alpha; author's spreadsheet)

This article was written by

Larry Saunders
My professional background is in church work, but I left that vocation in 2012. In 2015, I earned an MBA from the Aix-Marseille University, located in in Aix-en-Provence in southern France. I currently live and work in the midwest with my spouse, children, and a cat who seems to like me more than she likes anyone else in our house.

