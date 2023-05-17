Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Li-Cycle Is Flush With Cash As Decarbonization Enters Runaway Phase

May 17, 2023 5:38 AM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)
Summary

  • Li-Cycle continues to make progress on the expansion of its network of Spokes with 40,000 tonnes of annual processing capacity set to come online this year.
  • The company's total near-term liquidity position remains strong with a conditional $375 million U.S. Department of Energy loan further set to boost this when it closes.
  • An $800 million market cap looks high against the current sales, but revenue could be in line for better days with total processing capacity set to surge.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) still holds a lot of promise for investors despite negative returns of 34% over the last year. The critical battery materials recycler remains one of the only ways to build portfolio exposure to

Li-Cycle Rochester Hub

Li-Cycle Metal Projected Prices

