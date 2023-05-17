Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
THOR: A New Hope Amidst The Wagon War

May 17, 2023 5:41 AM ETTHOR Industries, Inc. (THO)
Summary

  • THOR Industries, Inc. saw relatively weaker and slower performance this fiscal year.
  • Its excellent financial positioning is one of its sturdy cornerstones.
  • Near-term market prospects are quite discouraging, but opportunities are still present.
  • It continues to raise dividend payouts with decent yields.
  • The stock price has been moving sideways after its sharp decrease.

Thor Sanctuary Motor Coach. The Thor Sanctuary Motor Coach is built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 4x2.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The automotive industry experiences headwinds as the impact of inflation intensifies. And even an RV giant like THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) is no exception. It faces disruptions with its hammered revenues and margins. Thankfully, it has

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Peer Revenue Growth

Peer Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Inflation Rate

Inflation Rate (Trading Economics)

Gasoline Prices

Gasoline Prices (US Energy Information Administration)

Travel Trends In 2023

Travel Trends In 2023 (Forbes)

Travel Plans Summer 2023

Travel Plans Summer 2023 (TRAVEL AGENT CENTRAL)

Remote Work And Travel

Remote Work And Travel (hopper)

RV Preference

RV Preference (RVshare)

RV Travel

RV Travel (RVshare)

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx (MarketWatch)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
895 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of THO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

