EIDO: Robust Outlook Intact For Indonesian Equities

May 17, 2023 5:53 AM ETiShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)
JP Research
Summary

  • Indonesia has sustained one of the highest economic growth rates in Southeast Asia despite a weaker commodity and global trade backdrop.
  • Domestic consumption has emerged as a key growth driver, alongside China reopening-led tourism rebound.
  • While the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has outperformed YTD, valuations remain undemanding relative to the underlying growth potential.

modern indonesia capital city Jakarta

Nikada

Indonesia has traditionally been a play on the commodities cycle. But this time around, a weaker commodity price backdrop hasn't put the brakes on the economy - a result of the transition toward higher-value downstream products (e.g., the boost in processed nickel products following the

Chart
Data by YCharts

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Key Facts

iShares

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Sector Allocation

iShares

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Top Holdings

iShares

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Performance

iShares

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Portfolio Stats

iShares

Indonesia GDP Growth Trend

Badan Pusat Statistik

Indonesia Inflation Trend

Bloomberg

Indonesia Earnings Growth Outlook

Yardeni

This article was written by

JP Research
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

