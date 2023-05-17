LTC Properties: Needs More Time To Get Back

fotolgahan

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is a healthcare REIT involved in operating assisted-living facilities (ALF) and skilled nursing facilities (SNF). The company owns properties, but also provides loans, which makes it an interesting combination of a traditional and a mortgage REIT. In total, they own 212 properties (135 ALF and 77 SNF) scattered across the US. Most of these properties are in a relatively good shape with an average age of 15 years for ALF and 20 years for SNF. They say that the locations are highly strategic, targeting areas with a percentage of 80+ year olds. While that may very well be true, I don’t like when smaller REITs overextend themselves. I’d much rather see them focus on a smaller area and really dominate there. In either case, these 216 properties account for roughly two thirds of the company's revenues, with the remaining third coming from interest on loans that they provided.

LTC Presentation

In terms of tenants, the company leases to 30 distinct operators but is quite heavily exposed to just a few tenants. In particular, their largest tenant Prestige Healthcare accounts for 17.7% of total rent, followed by ALG Senior at 10.4% and Brookdale Senior Living at 8.7%. I personally view this as quite risky, because these are not investment grade tenants by any means. Quite the opposite. They are relatively small privately held companies so really we have no idea what’s going on inside their business and what level of coverage they produce. If just one of these tenants stops paying rent, it’s not hard to envision a situation similar to that of Medical Properties Trust (MPW). And while this has not materialized yet, with occupancy still low, I wouldn’t rule the possibility out. Remember, this sector was hit really hard during Covid and hasn’t recovered yet. This means that occupancy is still low at around 75% (ALF is doing slightly better with occupancy approaching 80%, but SNF is lagging at around 70%). So there’s a long way to go, before the company reaches healthy occupancy levels.

Looking at their Q1 results it’s important to look at their two businesses individually. Their wholly owned properties saw a revenue increase of 4.6% YoY driven by a slight improvement in occupancy (about 0.7 pp) as well as same-store revenue growth. Their financing business saw a significantly larger level of growth at 17% YoY fueled by an increase in interest rates which in large part was passed on to the borrowers. In aggregate the two segments resulted in solid YoY FFO growth of 13%.

Going forward, their operational portfolio could continue to stabilize and grow by a couple percentage points a year. Their financing business will to a large extent depend on rates. I don’t expect significant revenue growth as rates have likely peaked, but now it will be important to watch if defaults pick up as tenants burdened by high interest and a slowing economy could start to feel the heat. So far, management seems fairly confident that defaults will not pick up. This is confirmed by the fact that management is keeping provisions for credit losses low, just $1.7 Million (though up from only $354 thousand last year).

Of course, an important consideration for any REIT is their level of debt. On this front, the company is doing ok for now, but I want to highlight that they will face a large $370 Million repayment in 2025 as their line of credit comes due. Which is a lot if you keep in mind that this is a small REIT with annual revenues of $200 Million.

LTC Presentation

The company pays a monthly dividend which totals $2.28 per share in annual terms, a yield of 6.5%. That’s not extraordinary compared to other REITs with a similar risk profile. Not only that but the payout ratio is quite high at 88% (though an improvement from last year). Again, this is due to low occupancy, which will be the key driver of future performance.

So really this is a relatively risky company, with over 17% of revenue coming from a single tenant, a suppressed level of occupancy which isn’t recovering very fast and with a large debt maturity coming up in 2025. At the same time, it trades at 13x FFO which I don’t consider very cheap given what I’ve just described and although a 6.5% dividend isn’t bad, I don’t like the fact that the dividend is barely covered. That’s why I pass for now and rate the company as a HOLD here, simply because I think that the risks outweigh the potential reward.