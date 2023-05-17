alvarez

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) is a B2B provider of packaging products and services and print-based services internationally. They operate in facility solutions, packaging, and print segments. In the facility solutions segment, they sell cleaning, personal protective equipment, and skincare products. In the packaging segment, they offer packaging product materials in various categories. In the print segment, they sell commercial printing, copying, and graphics products. VRTV recently announced Q1 FY23 results. I will do its technical and financial analysis in the report. I believe they are undervalued, but there are some short-term headwinds that might impact its business in the upcoming quarters. Hence I assign a hold rating on VRTV.

Financial Analysis

VRTV recently posted its Q1 FY23 results. The net sales for Q1 FY23 were $1.5 billion, a decline of 18.7% compared to Q1 FY22. I believe the major reason behind the drop was a decline in revenues from the packaging and print segments. The revenues from the packaging and print segments declined by 10.7% and 27.2% in Q1 FY23 compared to Q1 FY22. I believe the packaging segment’s revenue was impacted by the customer destocking and softening demand. Talking about the print segment, the volume dropped by more than 30% in Q1 FY23 compared to Q1 FY22 as its customers are working through the excess inventory, which I believe impacted its revenues in the print segment. The only positive for the company in the quarter was 9.3% organic revenue growth in the facility solutions segment. The office-like verticals saw positive volume growth in Q1 FY23, which benefited the facility solutions segment.

The net income for Q1 FY23 was $68.7 million, a decline of 12.4% compared to Q1 FY22. I think the decline in net income was mainly due to two reasons: the one-time tax benefit they received in Q1 FY22 and the decline in earnings from the print and packaging segments. However, looking at the macroeconomic headwinds and difficult market conditions which they had to face, I think their financial performance was decent despite the decline in revenues. I believe the vertical industry mix and its complementary products helped them to tackle the headwinds. I think once the market conditions become normal, they will return to the growth trajectory, and we might see improved financial results.

Technical Analysis

VRTV is trading at the level of $109.7. The stock is stuck in the range of $100-$145. Every time it touches the $145 level, it returns to the $100 level. The stock touched the $145 level in February 2023 and is currently headed toward the $100 level. So I see a downside of 10% from current levels. Hence I would advise not to make any fresh positions in the company and wait for the right opportunity. I think when the stock reaches the $100 level, one can buy the stock.

Should One Invest In VRTV?

The management is focused on making changes in its foundations so that its business is sustainable and unaffected by adverse market conditions. Last year they exited some low-margin businesses like its freight brokerage business which were proving not so good for the company. So I think they are still in a transition phase, and it will take some time for their steps to bear better results. But in my opinion, the decision to exit low-margin businesses was the correct one, and I think it might make them a winner in the longer run. In addition, the management’s efficient pricing strategy has helped them to achieve better EBITDA margins. They have introduced centralized pricing management, due to which I think there was minimal impact on its EBITDA margins despite its print and packaging segments being under pressure due to adverse market conditions.

Talking about its valuation. VRTV has an EV / Sales (FWD) ratio of 0.31x compared to the sector ratio of 1.61x and has a Price/Sales (FWD) ratio of 0.23x compared to the sector ratio of 1.28x. After looking at both ratios, I believe VRTV is undervalued.

I believe VRTV is a winner in the longer run, and despite liking its valuation, I think now is not the best time to invest in the company. I am saying this due to several headwinds and uncertainties that they might face due to current adverse market conditions. Their print and packaging segments were under pressure due to industry-wide destocking, and I believe inventory destocking to continue till Q3 FY23. So I believe both the segments might stay under pressure in the coming quarters due to which we might see its effect on its financial performance. Due to this, we might see a correction in its stock price in the short term, and the technical chart is also suggesting a correction might happen in the share price. Hence considering the short-term challenges, I assign a hold rating on VRTV.

Risk

High Dependence On A Few Customers

By the end of FY22, their ten largest customers contributed about 12% of their consolidated net sales, and their largest customer contributed about 4% of their consolidated net sales. They might be unable to keep up or strengthen their ties with these clients or provide them at their previous rates. Customers are typically not legally obligated to buy any minimum quantity of things. Additionally, client consolidation may affect the patterns and volumes of their purchases. The loss of more than one of these important clients and numerous other clients choosing to buy its products in significantly smaller quantities than in the past can significantly impact its revenues and cash flow.

Bottom Line

They look good in the long run, and the valuation suggests they are undervalued. But short-term headwinds could impact its financial results in the upcoming quarters, and we might see its effect on its share price. In addition, the technical chart suggests a slight correction might happen in the stock price in the short term. Hence I assign a hold rating on VRTV.