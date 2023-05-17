maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock has not delivered any improvement in 2023, unlike big tech US companies that have gained significant bullish momentum. This can change with the upcoming earnings report as Alibaba could show good growth numbers in key segments. As mentioned in the previous article, its buyback program will help in improving the EPS growth rate in the next few quarters. At the same time, Alibaba stock is trading at close to 10 times its forward PE multiple. The official first quarter China GDP numbers have been above the estimates of most analysts. This will be a major tailwind for Alibaba's core commerce operation which has reported a poor growth rate in 2022 due to strict lockdowns.

China has also announced some measures to reduce the regulatory burden. A major sign is that the fines on Ant Group which previously amounted to over $1 billion are being slashed. Alibaba has also taken massive cost-cutting measures which should help in the improvement of margins in this earnings report. Even modest numbers in the earnings season can help in giving the stock a good bullish momentum which makes it a good buy at the current price.

Tailwind of China's reopening

The first quarter GDP numbers of China have been quite surprising. Reopening of the economy should help Alibaba's core commerce operations which have shown a very low YoY growth rate over the past few quarters. Core commerce is still the main margin-generating business for Alibaba. Hence, it is vital that Alibaba is able to post at least double-digit growth in this segment.

Company Filings

Figure 1: Slowdown in core commerce sales in China due to lockdown. Source: Company Filings

We can see from the above image that China commerce segment contributes close to 70% of the total revenue base for Alibaba. Due to the poor growth rate in this segment, Alibaba has delivered a slowdown in the overall revenue growth rate. The recent opening up of the economy and better GDP growth numbers hint at a strong uptick in spending by customers. It is highly likely that Alibaba would have gained from this boost and it should be able to post good YoY growth numbers in core commerce during this earnings season.

Lower regulatory hassles

Chinese regulators have reduced the fines imposed on Ant Group. The rapid growth in AI tools is also forcing the regulators to give greater freedom to tech companies in order to increase the overall productivity within the economy. Alibaba stock has seen massive erosion due to higher regulatory challenges and it will be important to hear from the management how they would use new AI tools and deal with some of the sanctions placed on semiconductor devices.

Both US and EU regulators have announced certain sanctions on Chinese companies. This might hurt Alibaba in the near term but it can also force Chinese regulators to give greater flexibility to Alibaba and tech companies in order to build their own tech tools. After the recent reduction in fines for Ant Group, we could soon see another positive update on fines and regulations for Alibaba which might help the company and boost the overall sentiment towards the stock.

Cost cutting and buybacks

Alibaba has also overhired during the growth phase of the pandemic and is now trying to reduce its headcount. This should significantly improve the margins and increase EPS for the company. The massive cost optimization within US tech companies has been one of the major factors behind their bullish momentum in 2023. It is likely that Alibaba will announce further steps in this direction during the earnings season which will align the headcount of the company with its revenue trajectory.

Ycharts

Figure 2: Alibaba is massively investing in its buyback program. Source: YCharts

Alibaba has another $21 billion in its current buyback program which can reduce the outstanding share count by more than 10%. The company is using its current cash reserves to build a strong buyback program which can help in the long term EPS growth. We should note that Apple (AAPL) has spent over half a trillion dollars on buybacks in the past decade which has allowed the company to reduce its share count by 40%. This has also given Apple an annualized increase of 5.2% in its EPS. Alibaba could go in a similar route, especially as its stock price is quite cheap.

Impact on Alibaba stock

Alibaba stock is trading at close to 10 times its forward PE ratio. This is quite low from a historical average and the lowest among other peers. Even a modestly good earnings report can build a strong bullish momentum in the stock. We could see greater clarity on regulatory front and the impact of the recently announced spinoff initiative. Alibaba has not performed well in 2023, unlike other tech stocks. There are strong tailwinds including improvement of macro situation, better regulatory conditions, cost cutting, and other initiatives. This can help the stock deliver good returns in the near term.

Ycharts

Figure 3: Comparison of forward PE of Alibaba and other peers. Source: YCharts

Alibaba's forward PE is the lowest among other competitors despite having a more diverse business and a very strong international presence. The market has not priced in the potential of strong numbers due to the reopening of Chinese economy which can help in boosting the long-term trajectory of Alibaba stock. At the current price point, Alibaba stock is a buy and we could see a good bullish run once the earnings report is delivered.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba will gain a tailwind from the better first-quarter GDP growth numbers announced in China. It is also seeing lower regulatory fines and challenges. At the same time, Alibaba has undertaken massive cost-cutting initiatives which should help the company report better margins. The company has a strong cash-generating business through which it is funding its buyback program. This should help long-term investors gain better returns as the EPS growth improves.