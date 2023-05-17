Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba Could Surprise Wall Street With Strong Tailwinds

Bluesea Research
Summary

  • Alibaba should get a strong tailwind as China reported first-quarter GDP growth numbers which beat estimates.
  • Lower regulatory challenges will also help Alibaba in the near term as the company focuses on new growth drivers.
  • Alibaba is trading at close to 10 times its forward PE multiple which should allow the stock to gain good bullish momentum even with modest earnings numbers.
  • Alibaba is also undertaking a massive buyback program which will improve EPS in the near term.
  • The fundamentals of the company are good and it will get a boost from improvement in macro environment.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock has not delivered any improvement in 2023, unlike big tech US companies that have gained significant bullish momentum. This can change with the upcoming earnings report as Alibaba could show good growth numbers

Slowdown in core commerce sales in China due to lockdown.

Company Filings

Alibaba is massively investing in its buyback program.

Ycharts

Comparison of forward PE of Alibaba and other peers.

Ycharts

This article was written by

Bluesea Research
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

