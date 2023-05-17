Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FedEx: Management's Initiatives Are Robust, But Headwinds Are Stronger (Rating Downgrade)

May 17, 2023 7:27 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • FedEx shares significantly outperformed the broad market year-to-date with a 28% rally compared to a below 8% increase in S&P 500.
  • Management is committed to increasing profitability and shareholders' value with its five-year strategic plan.
  • My valuation analysis shows that FDX stock is still undervalued, but headwinds are strong.

fed ex cargo airplanes at cologne bonn airport germany

Teka77

Investment thesis

On January 31, I started coverage of the FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock with a bullish "FedEx: Blue Chip Traded At Discount" article. The investment thesis aged well with a more than 20% increase in stock price since then. Today I would

FedEx latest earnings summary

Seeking Alpha

FedEx performance bysubsegments

FedEx

FDX latest by segment operating profits

FedEx

FedEx plan to reduce capex to revenue ratio

FedEx

FDX dividend growth metrics

Seeking Alpha

FDX DDM valuation calculations

Author's calculations

FDX valuatoin grades

Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

