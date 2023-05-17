grandriver

With EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) up about 20% since my initial write-up where I rated the stock a "Buy," I wanted to catch-up on the name since it has subsequentially reported Q1 results. In addition, recent good news on the MVP pipeline could be a nice boost for the company.

Q1 Results

For Q1, EQT posted revenue of $2.66 billion. That was ahead of the analyst revenue consensus of $1.77 billion. Total sales of natural gas and liquids was $1.83 billion, a decline of -17%.

It recorded adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share. That topped the consensus estimate by 38 cents.

Total sales volume was 459,000 Bcfe, unchanged from Q4 and down -33% from 459,000 Bcfe a year ago. The results were 2% above the midpoint of its guidance. Management said that the third-party infrastructure complaints that hindered 2022 production were in the rear-view mirror.

EQT's average realized price was $4.11 Mcfe, up 29% from $3.19 a year ago, helped by hedging. Per unit operating costs were $1.34 compared to $1.33 a year ago.

The company generated operating cash flow of $1.2 billion in the quarter, up from $889 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $774 million in the quarter, up from $580 million in the prior-year quarter. It spent $464 million in capex.

EQT ended the quarter with $5.5 billion in debt and $2.1 billion in cash. Its trailing twelve month leverage was 0.9x.

Overall, EQT put up a solid quarter. Production came in slightly ahead of expectations, while its hedge book shined through. Operating costs, meanwhile, were kept in check.

Outlook

For Q2, EQT guided for total sales volumes of between 450-500 Bcfe. It is looking for liquids sales volumes (excluding ethane) of between 2,200-2,400 Mbbl, and ethane volumes of between 1,500-1,600 Mbbl.

On the cost front, it expects total per unit operating costs of between $1.35-1.47 in Q2. CapEx is projected to be between $450-500 million in the quarter.

For the full year, EQT forecast total sales volumes of between 1,900-2,00 Bcfe. It is projecting liquids sales volumes (excluding ethane) of between 8,900-9,300 Mbbl, and ethane volumes of between 6,800-7,000 Mbbl.

EQT is currently running two rigs and does not foresee reducing that number. However, it did say it has flexibility around its completion cadence.

With regard to costs, the company anticipates total per unit operating costs of between $1.29-1.41 for the year. Yearly capex is projected to be between $1.7-1.9 billion. Its capex budget does not include its pending $3.9 billion ($2.3 billion cash) acquisition of Tug Hill. Guidance assumes between 10-15% oilfield service inflation costs, but the company said it is seeing a flattening in costs that if they continue could provide a benefit to its current outlook.

EQT believes it has the opportunity to increase its firm transport as other Appalachian E&P release existing firm transportation capacity. The company is still projecting the oft-delayed MVP pipeline to come online in the second half of 2024. Regardless, though, it will see its gathering rates contractually decline beginning in 2025. It says the declines will add $300 million if free cash flow by 2028.

On the hedging front, EQT has approximately 62% of its 2023 production covered with floors at an average weighted price of $3.38 per MMBtu. For 2024, it has 10% of its volumes hedged at an average weighted floor price of $4.20 per MMBtu, with a ceiling of $5.40 MMBtu.

Company Presentation

Discussing the natural gas environment of its Q1 earnings call, CFO David Khnai said:

Turning to a few brief thoughts on the gas macro landscape. The combination of warm winter weather and the Freeport outage left roughly 400 Bcf of excess natural gas in storage this winter. The market is in process of rationing this excess gas with the balancing items likely to be split between low production and increased gas-fired power demand. On the former, declines in gas directed activity has accelerated as of late with pricing falling well below many producer breakevens across the U.S., and we believe additional gas-directed activity declines in the coming months to moderate the pace of storage injections by roughly 200 Bcf. As it relates to power generation, over 7,000 megawatts of U.S. coal generation is set to be retired in 2023 and we are seeing gas take further share from coal in the power stack to the tune of roughly 2 Bcf per day this year. With the average cost of coal rising materially in 2022, the coal to natural gas switching floor has increased by 50% or more and we believe this is a structural shift given the massive underinvestment in coal capacity. There are several avenues of upside potential that could drive additional market timing above our current base case expectation, including higher sustained LNG exports, greater industrial demand, and reduced imports from Canada, given a tight Canadian storage market. We expect continued volatility in natural gas prices as gas and coal activity moderates and storage overall is an inadequate buffer relative to peak demand."

EQT has a solid hedge book for the rest of this year as it waits for the natural gas market to get back to a more supply-demand balance. Production should tick up, and the company is looking to get more firm transport, which continues to be constrained in the Northeast. Meanwhile, it continues to put its strong free cash flow to work, paying down debt and buying back shares.

Valuation

After taking into account the cost to acquire Tug Hill, EQT trades at 5.6x EBITDA based on 2023 analyst estimates of $4.2 billion, which presumably takes into account its partial contribution.

Based on the 2024 consensus of $4.87 billion, the stock trades at a 4.1x multiple. Of course, the price of natural gas can change the actual results immensely.

While its stock price has risen, EQT's 2024 multiple has shrunk since my last look at the name as estimates have gone up.

Conclusion

One of the knocks on EQT at the moment is a lack of transport capacity. The company is working on getting more firm transport and hopes to see the MVP Pipeline put into service mid-year 2024, which would give it transport to premium markets. The pipeline got a boost this week when it received approval to pass through the Jefferson National Forest in West Virginia. The fight isn't over, but this was a huge win for the project to actually get completed, which at points seemed unlikely.

Overall, I think EQT remains a solid play on a potential rebound in natural gas prices. Its hedge book helps protect it this year while industry dynamics play out to help rebalance the market. Meanwhile, the company has a strong balance sheet, with a focus on using its solid FCF to pay down debt and buy back shares. The MVP Pipelines news also shouldn't be overlooked.

I continue to rate the stock a "Buy."