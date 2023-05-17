Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Yen Is Sold Despite Better-Than-Expected Q1 GDP And The Greenback Pushes Above CNY7.0

Summary

  • The Dollar Index approached the one-month high set on Monday and punched through it to probe the 103.00 area today.
  • Besides extending its gain against the G10 currencies, the greenback has surpassed CNY7.0 for the first time since early last December.
  • A weak yen helped Japanese equities extend their rally, but equities were mixed in Asia-Pacific. The Hang Seng slumped by more than 2%, as did Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is trading with a heavier bias.
  • US equity index futures are a little firmer.

Us Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, and Chinese Yuan banknote money

Casper1774Studio

Overview

Better-than-expected US core retail sales and manufacturing output sent US rates higher and helped lift the greenback during the North American session after a heavier tone in Asia and Europe. The US two-year note rose to almost 4.12% and

