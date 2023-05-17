Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XRT: Student Loan Repayments Set To Add To Consumer Burdens

May 17, 2023 8:02 AM ETSPDR® S&P Retail ETF (XRT)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • The XRT ETF provides equal-weighted exposure to the retail sector.
  • April retail sales were weaker than expected, with March revised lower.
  • Home Depot may be the latest canary supporting a weak consumer narrative.
  • With student loan repayments set to restart in the Fall, the future does not look bright for retailers.

Sign of Recession

Atlantagreg/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious article on the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT), arguing for caution as a weak December retail sales report suggest consumer spending may be faltering.

Since my article, the XRT

XRT has tread water since December

Figure 1 - XRT has tread water since December (Seeking Alpha)

U.S. retail sales have been negative in 4 of the past 6 months

Figure 2 - U.S. retail sales have been negative in 4 of the past 6 months (Author created with data from the U.S. Census Bureau)

Retail sales have been flat to down despite high inflation

Figure 3 - Retail sales have been flat to down despite positive CPI inflation (BLS)

Big week of earnings for retail

Figure 4 - Big week of earnings for retail (earningswhispers.com)

XRT still consolidating near breakdown levels

Figure 5 - XRT still consolidating near breakdown levels (Author created with pricechart from stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.97K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.