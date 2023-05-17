Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cameco Corporation (CCJ) BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference Transcript

May 17, 2023 7:16 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CA
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
137.37K Followers

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference May 17, 2023 5:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Rachelle Girard - Vice President-Investor Relations, Treasury and Tax

Grant Isaac - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lawson Winder - Bank of America Securities

Lawson Winder

Our next presentation will diverge slightly from the industrial metals theme that we've had so far this morning to a company that plays a huge role in the global uranium nuclear fuel supply chain. So Canada based Cameco is the world's second largest producer of natural uranium. It is also one of the world's largest uranium converters and supplies the Canadian nuclear industry with all of its fabricated fuel bundles. So it's my pleasure to have with me here today from Cameco, Chief Financial Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Grant Isaac.

So Grant, I think you have a few slides that you're going to share with us today as in opening comments and I will turn the floor over to you.

Grant Isaac

Yes, perfect and hopefully this works. We'll do a little bit of a hybrid model here. Forward-looking information, get over that really quickly. For those of you who haven’t seen it, let me put in a bit of a plug for work that Bank of America just did on the necessity of nuclear, the nuclear necessity, I think is the way you titled it. For those who haven't seen it, please take a bit of time and look at it. It's an excellent piece of work that looks at the factors that are improving the demand outlook for the nuclear sector. We couldn't agree more, quite frankly. We see a very durable demand outlook setting up. What I wanted to do today was connect that a little bit to our industry being on the fuel side of it. What does it

