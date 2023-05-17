Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BlackRock: Good Defensive Stock To Buy

May 17, 2023 8:38 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)
Vlad Deshkovich
Summary

  • BlackRock continues to take in fund flows while growing EPS well over the long term.
  • As an asset manager focused on alternatives, it has a uniquely high level of fixed-income instruments, creating a beneficial position in the current high-interest rate environment.
  • Nevertheless, the firm's shares are fairly expensive on a forward basis, even with optimistic EPS projections. This is not a growth stock.
  • Yet, the company's positioning, along with its fundamental metrics, indicates to me that it is a good buy from a defensive perspective. This comes along with a solid 3.1% dividend yield for the year ahead.

Overview

Asset management goliath BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had a mixed, yet solid, start to its year, with net income dropping 19.43% y/y while AUM increased 5.8% q/q to $9.1 trillion. The firm's base management fees (non-performance portion) decreased 9% y/y to $3.5B. These figures amounted to 5% annualized organic asset growth and

