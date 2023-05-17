Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Superinvestors Bill Ackman And Seth Klarman Take Massive Stakes. Should You?

May 17, 2023 8:56 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL1 Comment
Friso Alenus profile picture
Friso Alenus
Summary

  • Both Bill Ackman and Seth Klarman have a 10%+ allocation of their portfolio in Alphabet.
  • Google's AI power has been underestimated and investors could've profited from a drawback in the latest quarter.
  • Google I/O event was a massive hit with a ton of new AI features that will decrease the friction to get started with AI.
  • Valuation is looking less attractive right now to add shares, but I do think Alphabet is going to do fine in AI and integrating it properly in their core products.

Every quarter we have 13-F filings of institutional investment managers with at least $100 million in assets under management. This gives us a way to look into the portfolio's and strategies of arguably the best investors in the world. In the

Stock-based compensation

23Q1 Investor Relations

This article was written by

Friso Alenus profile picture
Friso Alenus
Hi everyone, I'm 22 years old and studying electromechanics in college. I have been active in the stock market since December 2020. I am here to give you insights on my investment portfolio and how I manage to decide whether I should invest in a particular stock or not. I tend to look for the aces. Welcome to my journey!Achieved 4th place in the student investing competition of the financial newspaper DeTijd.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG,GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial advisor. Investing is your own responsibility. I am not accountable for any of your losses.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

