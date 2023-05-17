Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lenovo: Market Leader With Unattractive Margins

May 17, 2023 9:00 AM ETLenovo Group Limited (LNVGF)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
909 Followers

Summary

  • Lenovo Group Limited is a technology and hardware company.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 7%, driven by the development of its Services business and a compelling PC offering.
  • Margins are unattractive, with a NIM of 3%. We see scope for gradual improvement.
  • The hardware segment is experiencing a significant slowdown as consumers and businesses defer spending.
  • Lenovo's valuation implies upside but we suspect sales will continue to decline in 2023.

Lenovo store in Shanghai China at night

Robert Way

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGF) is a strong business with a leading position in the PC market. It is continuing to develop its Services offering which should help improve margins.
  • Demand is declining for
Chart
Data by YCharts

laptops pc

Lenovo financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

Lenovo thinkpad

Revenue b/d (Lenovo)

Lenovo

Revenue breakdown (Lenovo)

Lenovo phone

IDG performance (Lenovo)

Lenovo services

ISG (Lenovo)

SSG Lenovo

SSG (Lenovo)

Lenovo gaming

Q3 results (Lenovo)

HP Dell

Lenovo valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
909 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HPQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.