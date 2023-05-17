The Consumer Will Land The Economy Softly
Summary
- An eventual resolution to the debt ceiling charade should result in a meaningful relief rally for stocks.
- Retail sales figures were stronger than the headline number, but they mostly reflect the sale of goods.
- Fund manager sentiment and positioning suggests stocks will move higher, as the consumer lands the economy softly during the second half of the year.
Stocks sold off yesterday in the absence of any progress on debt ceiling negotiations. We may be realizing progress, but I am guessing neither side wants to admit it publicly for fear of giving up bargaining power. This silly charade should soon be over, but it will likely keep investors on edge all the way up to the deadline at the end of the month. The longer it goes on, the greater the rally in risk assets is likely to be once it is over. In more important news, we learned that the consumer continues to power the ongoing economic expansion.
Retail sales growth for April was far better than the headline number of 0.4%, which missed the estimate for a gain of 0.8%. That is because the “core” sales figure, which excludes autos, gasoline, and building materials, and is used to calculate GDP, rose a better-than-expected 0.6%. Core sales are up 5.2% over the past year, but these are predominantly goods. Sales at restaurants and bars, which is the only category in the service sector, rose a stunning 9.4% over the past year.
If not for the extreme swing by consumers from goods to services spending this year, I would have to make the assumption that we were on the cusp of a recession, as real (inflation adjusted) retail sales declined 3.2% on a year-over-year basis in April. Recessions have typically started in the months when real retail sales declined within a 1-3% range, as they did in March 2001 with a decline of 2.45% and December 2007 with a decline of 1.15%. The difference today is that previous recessions didn’t follow the numerous post-pandemic anomalies we have seen over the past two years. I expect spending on goods to revive as services spending slows during the second half of the year, returning to more of a balance, as the consumer-led economy executes a soft landing.
Fund managers do not seem to agree, as Bank of America’s latest survey shows sentiment and positioning are at their most bearish point for 2023 and flirting with levels that marked significant bottoms in risk asset prices. That is a positive from a contrarian standpoint. Earnings continue to roll in better than expected, and a resolution to the debt ceiling debate should provide the market with a meaningful relief rally, soon to be followed by confirmation that the Fed’s rate-hike cycle is over. A bull market for the S&P 500 draws closer.
