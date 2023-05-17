Lisa Bronitt/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In my previous article on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), I called out a number of red flags to do with its Q1 earnings release. SoFi business model is meant to be originate-to-sell, but as of recent quarters, it sold zero loans and instead marked to market its sizeable unsecured personal lending portfolio using a synthetic valuation based on various inputs. The key question in the mind of some investors and analysts is why SoFi did not sell any loans.

The most obvious concern was that SoFi sought to avoid marking to market (and printing unrealized losses) its portfolio based on real market comparables which is the most reliable indicator for fair market value ("FMV"). In other words, the market began to question the "marks" on its portfolio and the share price reacted accordingly by falling precipitously on earnings day.

Following the earnings release, Wedbush's analyst David Chiaverini downgraded SoFi to neutral with a $5 target due to a modest FY forecast.

Interestingly, yesterday Wedbush downgraded SoFi again to underperform with a $2.50 target. The stock was down double digits for most of yesterday's trading session before recovering somewhat. The rationale for the downgrade scared the market and included:

an expectation that the company is nearing the tipping point on fee generation (i.e. fees will reduce); capital levels are understated due to the accounting classification of loans as available for sale ("AFS") SOFI will be forced to raise capital to fund its growth SOFI's tangible book value would have reduced from $3.05 to $1.27 per share on the basis that they apply the same accounting treatment as peers

What Does It All Mean In Simple Terms?

The short thesis from Wedbush is suggesting that SoFi is effectively arbitrating the accounting rules. The heart of the matter is the timing of recognition of loan losses. Whereas most banking peers (e.g. LendingClub (LC)) recognize loan losses on day 1 under the expected lifetime loan losses methodology (otherwise known as "CECL"), SOFI classifies its personal loans as Available for Sale ("AFS") and thus would only recognize losses as they are incurred and instead would mark-to-market its loans. The benefit for SoFi is that it appears more profitable earlier in the cycle compared to its peers and it doesn't need to allocate as much capital for loans.

This is best demonstrated by an example. Say LendingClub originates an unsecured personal loan, it would need to book ~8% loan loss provision on day 1. The consequence is clear, LC would be making accounting losses in the quarter that it originated that loan. On the other hand, SoFi originating the same loan would not need to recognize any loan loss provision and will be immediately profitable by (1) recognizing a fair-market-value gain on the loan and (2) generating net interest income immediately.

Why is SoFi benefiting from this accounting treatment?

The reason SoFi is benefiting from the AFS classification is that it "intends" to sell the loans prior to maturity. As long as SoFi "intends" to sell even one day before maturity, it can classify the loan as AFS.

The Wedbush Thesis

Wedbush is arguing that SoFi is evidently holding the loans for much longer and thus, in substance, it should treat these loans for accounting purposes just like its peers (e.g. LC). Whilst it does not suggest that SoFi will change the accounting treatment, Wedbush is suggesting that the regulators, especially in the wake of the recent banking crisis, will force SoFi to maintain a notional capital buffer that incorporates a CECL deduction.

A back-of-an-envelope calculation suggests the CECL deduction would be in the order of $800m to $900m. This is based on end-of-period loans of ~$13 billion by June 2023 and a CECL provision of ~7%. Currently, the capital allocated to the SoFi banking subsidiary is ~$1.45 billion, so such an adjustment would (notionally) deplete its capital to a great extent.

Wedbush assumes that SoFi would certainly have to make a capital call to investors to fund its growth in such circumstances.

SoFi Will Certainly Push Back On The Thesis

SoFi's management team will certainly push back on the Wedbush thesis. SoFi will likely assert that the accounting treatment is squarely within the rules and will point out to the third-party firm valuation for the appropriateness of its FMV. SoFi will also point out that it has plenty of income to offset loan losses as they incur these and that there is absolutely no indication from regulators that it will require to increase its capital buffers in lieu of a notional CECL accounting treatment.

Final Thoughts

The bearish Wedbush thesis ultimately hinges on the regulators' stance and whether they decide to require SoFi to retain an additional capital buffer. It is hard to predict what regulators will choose to do but clearly, in the wake of the recent banking crisis, the odds have materially increased for regulatory oversight and intrusion.

SoFi's strong growth in the unsecured personal lending space is partly enabled by the favorable accounting treatment. If it switches to held-to-maturity ("HTM") accounting treatment, then the profit trajectory will certainly change, and not for the better.

SoFi's management has tough choices to make in Q2. If it sells loans, then it may be forced to realize losses on FMV and also lose the benefit of currently high-yielding assets. If it continues to hold unsecured personal loans for longer without selling, then the business model may be questioned not just by analysts but also regulators.

I am watching SoFi's CEO, Mr. Antony Noto, next steps with great interest.