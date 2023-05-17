grandriver

Introduction

Natural gas prices are in a tough spot. While prices further down the curve are more elevated (contango), NYMEX Henry Hub spot prices are hovering close to $2.00.

TradingView (NYMEX Henry Hub)

When adding that crude oil prices are also suffering, we get an unfavorable environment for drillers like Denver-based Antero Resources (NYSE:AR).

Shares of this driller have lost almost 30% year-to-date, falling 55% from their 52-week high.

FINVIZ

While this isn't fun, it opens up new opportunities for buyers, as natural gas is everything but a dead commodity. Even the EIA just came out making a case for higher prices based on more robust demand and lower inventory levels.

When adding the impact of European weather and the company's ability to generate industry-beating value, I believe the risk/reward continues to look good.

Furthermore, in this article, I will explain why Antero is one of my all-time favorite natural gas players.

What's Up With Natural Gas?

Why Natural Gas Is Down

When it comes to natural gas, not a lot has changed since my most recent Antero Resources article was published, except that spot prices have improved by roughly $0.20 per MMBtu.

Back then, I made the case that natural gas was down because of three reasons.

Warm weather And LNG export weakness. In this case, I'm combining two reasons that are highly correlated. The weather situation in Europe was/is key as its imports of Russian natural gas dropped by roughly 90% since the invasion of Ukraine. Europe is now highly dependent on imports of natural gas (mostly as liquid natural gas). The odds were that Europe would enter a severe winter with significant natural gas shortages. However, because of warm weather and production cuts, that situation was avoided.

Right now, Europe's gas inventories are well above average levels of the past five years. This also helps Europe to prepare for the next winter. Needless to say, this massively reduced natural gas demand and caused traders to sell.

Bloomberg

Furthermore, I also have some data on LNG demand, as Bloomberg reported that LNG on water (loaded in ships, that is) hit the highest level since Bloomberg started to collect data in 2017.

Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg:

The trend indicates there’s more gas available in the market than it currently needs. Similar levels of on-water storage are usually seen in the run up to winter, not in spring when countries start to build up inventories at lower prices ahead of the colder months.

Reason number three is harder to quantify because it is mainly based on future expectations.

Economic growth weakness. While a big part of natural gas is used for non-cyclical power generation, a big part of energy flows are used in industrial processes and related energy-intensive industries.

International Energy Agency

While natural gas will always be dependent on shorter-term weather developments that influence heating demand, we need to incorporate economic expectations.

The chart below compares the ISM Manufacturing Index (blue line) to the price of Henry Hub natural gas. While there isn't a perfect correlation (because of other factors), we see that we're on the fourth downcycle since the Great Financial Crisis.

TradingView (NYMEX Henry Hub, ISM Index)

When adding that investors who were bullish on natural gas last year because of weather also had to deal with lower (expected) industrial demand, it makes sense that selling became rather aggressive.

Why Natural Gas Is Likely To Rebound

While it's hard to say when natural gas is going to gain upside momentum, I believe that weather and LNG factors offer a good risk/reward. Last year, the risk/reward was somewhat poor as a worst-case scenario (for Europe) had been priced in. Now, the opposite is happening.

Furthermore, the EIA came out making a case for higher natural gas prices. According to the EIA, the Henry Hub natural gas spot price is expected to rise throughout 2023 after reaching recent lows. In April, the average price was $2.16 MMBtu, but it is projected to reach $3.71 in December.

This is what that would look like:

Energy Information Administration

While I usually don't rely on EIA estimates, I like the rationale behind their outlook.

According to them, the decline in the Henry Hub spot price during the 2022-2023 winter was influenced by mild temperatures across most of the Lower 48 states, leading to reduced demand for natural gas for heating and lower-than-average withdrawals from storage.

Meanwhile, US dry natural gas production grew, reaching a monthly average record of 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in February 2023. Natural gas storage inventories in the US were 19% above the previous five-year average at the end of April, totaling 2,114 billion cubic feet (Bcf).

Throughout 2023, it's expected that natural gas storage inventories will remain above their five-year averages, contributing to the expectation of lower prices compared to last year.

In other words, the US was dealing with similar weather/demand dynamics, although on a smaller scale.

On top of that, natural gas production is being pressured, which should support prices going forward.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the US natural gas rig count experienced a significant decline of 10% compared to the previous week, marking the largest weekly drop since February 2016, when the energy sector was shocked by a price crash.

Data by YCharts

This decline indicates that producers are adapting to the low prices of natural gas used for heating and power generation. Following the release of Baker Hughes' weekly drilling activity report, natural gas futures prices surged.

Antero Resources Is A Top-Tier Driller

While I have made the case that I prefer energy stocks that already pay a high dividend, I believe that Antero makes a good exception. I consider it to be one of the best natural gas plays in the world.

Antero Sees Significant Volume And Pricing Opportunities

Essentially, Antero is one of the companies that was known for shareholder value destruction prior to the pandemic, yet turned the ship around, becoming one of the most efficient drillers in North America.

Until 2020, natural gas prices were subdued, as sky-high production growth made it impossible for drillers to operate in an environment of favorable prices. As we have discussed in the first part of this article and a number of articles in the past, that has changed.

Data by YCharts

Not only does Antero sit on more than 20 years' worth of high-quality reserves, but it's also highly productive. The company's average liquid productivity has increased by 87% since 2018.

Antero's average cumulative equivalent production per well has been 20% higher than the peer average since 2020. This is an important distinction for Antero, as many companies have already drilled their best acreage.

Antero Resources

Furthermore, the company's one-year and three-year decline rates are the lowest of its natural gas peer group. Service costs for rigs and completion crews are rolling over, and the costs for raw materials such as tubular, fuel, and sand are declining. The combination of cost deflation, drilling and completion efficiency gains, and a lower decline rate is expected to result in lower overall maintenance capital requirements in 2024.

Antero Resources

On top of that, Antero supports my longer-term natural gas bull case, as it sees new opportunities.

For example, in the propane market, the company mentioned that propane exports have risen by 20% to 1.6 million barrels per day compared to the 2022 average of 1.35 million barrels per day. April witnessed an all-time weekly high of 1.85 million barrels per day in propane exports, according to EIA data.

Antero Resources

The company is also bullish on natural gas liquids. According to Antero, the United States is projected to be the incremental global supplier of NGLs to meet the rising international demand.

OPEC+ oil cuts, recently announced, are expected to lower LPG supply from the Middle East, supporting the US as the primary provider of NGLs to the world.

If the OPEC+ oil cuts are achieved, OPEC+ LPG supply may decrease by an additional 8% or three VLGCs (very large gas carriers) per month from May 2023 to December 2023. While the rest of the world's NGL production growth is expected to remain relatively flat from 2022 to 2024, the US is projected to grow by 11% during that period.

Antero Resources

However, it needs to be said that the estimate of US growth might be overly optimistic considering the reduction in liquids-rich-focused drilling rigs since the beginning of the year. Despite this, third-party providers suggest that there will be unconstrained LPG export capacity in the US until the end of 2026, supported by existing dock capacity and recently announced expansions.

This also comes with pricing opportunities for AR. According to the company:

While Antero certainly benefits from the uplift in Mont Belvieu prices, the majority of Antero's NGL exports are transported through the Mariner East system. And Antero's firm capacity on that system and unique pricing flexibility give us additional opportunities to take advantage of price spreads and arbitrage opportunities.

Adding to that, Antero is well-positioned to benefit from the rising global NGL demand in the long term. Currently, more than 50% of its NGL volumes are exported, and all of its NGL volumes remain unhedged, indicating potential for future growth and profitability. Antero expects 45% of its total revenue to come from liquids in 2023.

Antero's Business Remains In Excellent Shape

Not hedging NGL volumes is only possible because of the company's financial health. Firms with high debt levels are often forced to hedge.

AR is expected to end this year with $1.3 billion in net debt. That's down from $3.0 billion at the end of 2020. Even based on an expected EBITDA decline from $3.1 billion in 2022 to $1.4 billion in 2023, we're dealing with an implied net leverage ratio of 0.9x EBITDA, which is extremely healthy.

On top of that, AR is among the most efficient producers in North America. The company is breakeven at $2.61 per MMBtu. Please note that the number in the chart below is $2.51. That number is based on $ per Mcf. I translated it to MMBtu, the standard unit of Henry Hub futures.

Antero Resources

Furthermore, the slide above shows the company's favorable pricing. Antero benefits from a significant liquids uplift and premium natural gas pricing, which allows it to achieve a favorable free cash flow breakeven price.

Related to that, note that while the current spot price is below the company's breakeven price, the company has long-term contracts. Longer-dated futures are trading much higher.

Antero's strategy also includes the ability to sell 100% of its natural gas out of its basin, including 75% of the LNG corridor. By avoiding exposure to local markets with lower prices compared to NYMEX, the company can capture premium prices for its natural gas.

Antero Resources

The numbers above also suggest that most Haynesville companies are unable to generate free cash flow in the current pricing environment. This explains why natural gas production is now being pressured. That's bullish.

Because of everything mentioned so far, AR is in a good spot to let shareholders benefit from its success.

In the first quarter, the company repurchased $87 million of its stock, bringing the total repurchases since the program's inception in 2022 to over $1 billion, which is roughly 10% of its shares.

Antero is committed to its return of capital policy, aiming to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders.

Antero Resources

With everything said so far, I stick to what I wrote in my prior article.

Based on current estimates, the company is incredibly undervalued. The company is in a good place to end up with a free cash flow yield close to 20% on a very consistent basis if natural gas prices bounce back. Even if natural gas prices were to remain this low, the company would not be overvalued. [...] Based on everything, I believe that AR has room to run to $50 in the two years ahead if my natural gas/LNG thesis turns out to be correct.

As AR is currently trading at $22, this would imply that AR has room to double - at least according to my thesis.

However, please be careful. First, assess if natural gas investments are right for you, and be aware that we might be in for more volatility before AR moves higher. Economic headwinds are mounting, and another move lower to $18 is not impossible.

Takeaway

Despite the challenging natural gas market conditions and Antero Resources' decline in stock value, there are several factors that make Antero a promising company.

Natural gas prices are expected to rebound, supported by factors like increased demand, lower inventory levels, and decreased natural gas production.

Antero stands out as an efficient driller with substantial reserves and high productivity. The company's low decline rates and cost deflation contribute to lower maintenance capital requirements. Antero is well-positioned to seize volume and pricing opportunities in the propane and natural gas liquids markets, benefiting from rising global demand.

The company's financial health, with reduced net debt and a favorable free cash flow breakeven price, further strengthens its position.

Antero's commitment to returning capital to shareholders through stock repurchases and a projected free cash flow yield of close to 20% adds to its appeal.

While volatility and economic headwinds persist, Antero has the potential to double its stock value in the coming years, reaching $50 per share.

The only reason why I don't own AR yet is that I have close to 20% energy exposure. Also, my oil producers have significant natural gas exposure. That said, AR is on my list as a likely future holding.