sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

In my previous coverage, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was touted as a Buy for its strong portfolio of cystic fibrosis ("CF") drugs, increasing demand for them, and expected positive regulatory catalysts. This is in contrast to a Hold rating by Seeking Alpha's Quant system. Since then, the FDA did grant approvals on April 26 for TRIKAFTA in children 2 to 5 years of age and on May 3 for KALYDECO in children from 1 month to <4 months of age. Vertex also reverted to its winning ways, with First Quarter beats on both earnings per share and revenue. Accordingly, stock prices have catapulted +20% from the February 9 publication date.

Vertex reported a 13% year-over-year increase in revenue to $2.37 billion. In the U.S., there were no formulary changes since last quarter and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) remains the only Top 15 insurance company not accepting TRIKAFTA in its health exchange marketplace or Medicare plans. Since U.S. sales only rose 3% year-over-year, growth was led by a 33% YOY increase ex-U.S. due to strong uptake of TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO in markets with recently achieved reimbursement and label extensions into younger age groups.

Table 1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals product revenues, net (in $ millions)

2023 Q1 2022 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2021 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2020 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2019 Q4 TRIKAFTA/ KAFTRIO 2096.7 2021.5 2010.5 1893.2 1761.6 1692.6 1555.8 1255.6 1193.2 1090.544 960.308 917.715 895.233 420.105 SYMDEKO/ SYMKEVI 125 34.3 38.2 42.7 64.8 80.4 81.4 133.5 125.1 127.534 156.178 171.729 173.159 331.847 ORKAMBI 122.5 110.8 146.2 121.6 132.1 147.4 184.5 221 218.7 215.462 225.919 231.981 234.138 425.732 KALYDECO 30.6 136.1 139.4 138.7 139 152.2 162.4 183.3 186.3 193.397 193.866 203.06 212.577 235.581 Total 2374.8 2302.7 2334.3 2196.2 2097.5 2072.6 1984.1 1793.4 1723.3 1626.937 1536.271 1524.485 1515.107 1413.265 Click to enlarge

The Quant rating still says Hold. A D grade on Revisions comes from mainly a net 18 downward revisions on EPS; however, this was countered by a net 17 upward revisions on revenue (inching up to $9.76 billion) for Fiscal 2023. This suggests analysts think margins will be shrinking. Research & development ($743 million, +24% year-over-year, but $1,090 million, +81% YOY including acquisition-related costs of Exonics) and general & administrative expenses ($241 million, +12% YOY) did rise significantly.

Full-year guidance was unchanged; however Q1 EPS of $3.05 was less than the average needed to meet analyst expectations of $14.61 for 2023. A big change was in Growth, which fell from B+ to F. This appears to be more than the sum of parts, as all elements were in the A to C range, except the worst, a D for the -16.10% Return on Equity Forward Growth Rate, which is much lower than the sector median of -3.90%.

To conclude, TRIKAFTA is still a growth product, having been launched at the tail end of 2019. It comprised 88% of Q1 sales (Figure 1). With the 900 additional U.S. pediatric patients eligible to be on it, the low 3% clip will likely be surpassed. Thus, investors could pencil in either the current 19% for TRIKAFTA alone in addition to around $250 million for the other products, or the more stringent 13% total revenue growth, for the remaining quarters; both scenarios crack $10.1 billion sales for 2023. These rough sales estimates are supported by potential growth in foreign markets (20,000 left to reach in North America, Europe and Australia) and by seasonality; Q1 growth rates are usually the lowest in the year.

Figure 1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals product revenues, net (in $ thousands)