i-80 Gold: High-Grade Ounces At An Attractive Price

May 17, 2023 10:08 AM ETi-80 Gold Corp. (IAU:CA), IAUXGDX, SSRM, SSRM:CA, OBNNF, OSK:CA, AEM, AEM:CA, GOLD, ABX:CA
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • i-80 Gold Corp. was one of the top-performing precious metals names in 2021 and 2022, trouncing the performance of its developer peers.
  • However, the stock has underperformed to start 2023 after ending the year near all-time highs, yet exploration success has continued, and the company is quietly adding ounces across its projects.
  • Assuming i-80 can execute successfully on its growth plans, it will be a 400,000+ ounce producer on a gold-equivalent basis by 2028 with some of the highest-grade mines globally.
  • A producer of this scale in the top-ranked mining jurisdiction should easily command a $2.2+ billion valuation, or triple its current fully diluted market cap, making i-80 Gold a steal at current levels.

Open pit mine on a desert mountain in Nevada

raclro

While the gold price has continued to hang out near all-time highs to start the year, sector-wide performance has been quite bifurcated, with several producers marching towards 52-week highs while the developers have struggled to get up off the mat. This is

Ruby Hill Project

Ruby Hill Project (Company Presentation)

i-80 Gold - Consolidated Land Position with Paycore

i-80 Gold - Consolidated Land Position with Paycore (Company Website)

i-80 Gold - Planned Development + 4H Target + FAD Deposit

i-80 Gold - Planned Development + 4H Target + FAD Deposit (Company Website)

i-80 Gold - Recent Drill Results

i-80 Gold - Recent Drill Results (Company Website)

Ruby Hill Development Plan

Ruby Hill Development Plan (Company Website)

i-80 Gold - Mineral Resources

i-80 Gold - Mineral Resources (Company Website)

i-80 Gold - Price Paid/Valuation Per M&I Ounce

i-80 Gold - Price Paid/Valuation Per M&I Ounce (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Past Takeovers/Acquisitions Of Project Interest - Total M&I+I Ounces vs. i-80 Gold Current Resource/Valuation

Past Takeovers/Acquisitions Of Project Interest - Total M&I+I Ounces vs. i-80 Gold Current Resource/Valuation (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Highest Grade Gold Mines Globally by Reserve Grade - I-80 Gold Projects shown in Yellow by Resource Grade/Potential Resource Grade

Highest Grade Gold Mines Globally by Reserve Grade - I-80 Gold Projects shown in Yellow by Resource Grade/Potential Resource Grade (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Fronteer Gold Ounces - Newmont Acquisition 2011

Fronteer Gold Ounces - Newmont Acquisition 2011 (Newmont Presentation)

i-80 Gold - Projects/Mines & Processing Facilities

i-80 Gold - Projects/Mines & Processing Facilities (Company Website, Author's Notes)

AEM 25-Year Chart

AEM 25-Year Chart (TC2000.com)

FAD Deposit Drilling - Down-Dip of Historic Resource (3.9 Million Tons)

FAD Deposit Drilling - Down-Dip of Historic Resource (3.9 Million Tons) (Paycore Presentation)

Ruby Hill Project - 4H Target

Ruby Hill Project - 4H Target (Company Website)

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAUX, GOLD, AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

