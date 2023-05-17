Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GoGold Released A Solid PEA On Los Ricos North

May 17, 2023 10:22 AM ETGoGold Resources Inc. (GGD:CA), GLGDF
Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • GoGold Resources Inc. today released a good preliminary economic assessment on Los Ricos North.
  • The net present value is estimated to be around $500M using spot prices, and the project has an estimated IRR of 29% with more conservative metal price assumptions.
  • All-In Sustaining Cost is estimated to $9.68/oz, which is very low figure considering the inflation we have seen for many silver miners lately.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Off The Beaten Path. Learn More »

Open pit mining and processing plant for crushed stone

ArtEvent ET/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCQX:GLGDF) did today release the long awaited preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on Los Ricos North after almost three years of drilling in the area, where the first drill

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 2 - Source: GoGold Corporate Presentation

Figure 2 - Source: GoGold Corporate Presentation

Figure 3 - Source: GoGold Press Release

Figure 3 - Source: GoGold Press Release

Figure 4 - Source: GoGold Press Release

Figure 4 - Source: GoGold Press Release

Figure 5 - Source: GoGold Press Release

Figure 5 - Source: GoGold Press Release

Figure 6 - Source: My Estimates for the Valuation

Figure 6 - Source: My Estimates for the Valuation

Figure 7 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 7 - Source: Koyfin

If you like this article and is interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation.  My portfolio generated a return of 81% during 2020, 39% in 2021, -8% in 2022, and is up 2% in March of 2023.

Sign up! 

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
3.57K Followers
A cyclical value approach, presently focused on natural resources

I enjoy my anonymity, which I think is underappreciated in today's world, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics and I have extensive experience with the investment management industry. I am the CEO of a small investment company. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries.

Presently, I am very focused on the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies. I am also invested in the uranium and oil & gas industries, due to underinvestments together with very attractive valuations.

I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer an investing group service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.

I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLGDF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.