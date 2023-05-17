Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As recession fears intensify, overall spending continues to cool down. Yet, industries like travel, apparel, and food have enticing prospects due to the higher intent of consumers to splurge. The timeshare market remains affected by macroeconomic volatility. But opportunities are evident as "revenge travel" persists. The timeshare giant Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) is no stranger to these changes.

More importantly, its adequate cash reserves should allow it to withstand more headwinds and seize opportunities. It also increases its capital returns through dividends and share repurchases. Meanwhile, the stock price keeps decreasing but already reflects the intrinsic value of the company in my view.

Company Performance

It’s been only two months since I first covered Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. We saw how it flourished in 2022 after recovering from the pandemic plunge. Inflation was one of the primary concerns, but the company showed immense durability. It was easier to cope with macroeconomic changes without travel restrictions. Marriott continues to show its potential as it stabilized revenues and margins.

Its operating revenue reached $1.17 billion, an 11% year-over-year growth. This double-digit growth was impressive amidst the unfavorable impact of inflation. Although it was lower than in the second half of 2022, we must also consider seasonality. The favorable change in consumer behavior was crucial to its robust growth. Inflation strained budget demand, which was visible among the Millennials and Gen Zs in 4Q 2022. Despite this, consumers continued to prioritize travel and tourism. It was consistent in the recent study, showing that travelers were looking for better alternatives amidst inflation. Instead of cutting back their travel demand, 44% of the respondents opted to either travel off-season or change destinations. Shortening trips and taking a road trip rather than flying were also their options.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Its strategic pricing was also instrumental in sustaining its revenue growth. Note that the number of members decreased by 38% from 1,606,000 to 1,568,000. But its pricing strategy allowed it to offset the decrease in its members. We can see its impact in the management and exchange segment. Even so, all remaining segments showed sustained revenue growth. It was most evident in vacation ownership product sales with a 21% year-over-year increase. It showed increased demand for timeshares that complemented its leisure-focused business model.

Marriott Members (Marriott Vacations 1Q Report)

Moreover, its efficient asset management was what made its business solid. It was able to stabilize its expenses amidst the elevated prices. This aspect was crucial since it could be considered a capital-intensive company. It required spending on raw materials and labor for developing timeshares. Despite this, the changes in expenses remained proportionate with the changes in revenues. It showed consistency in its core operations. It also showed that its pricing strategy offset the impact of inflation. Its operating margin was 13.8% versus 13.7%. With that, the company sustained its revenue growth while stabilizing viability.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

This year, the company may face the same challenges. They may intensify as recession fears affect confidence levels in the US economy. There was a noticeable decrease in optimism and an increase in pessimism from 2022 levels. Nevertheless, opportunities are now on the horizon as inflation relaxes. We will discuss them further in the following section.

How Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation May Stay Solid This Year

We saw how Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation dealt with inflationary headwinds. It was successful despite the decreasing number of active members. It may have to be more careful as economic confidence in the US remains low. In a recent study by McKinsey, the percentage of optimistic respondents decreased from 38% to 33%. Meanwhile, pessimistic individuals rose from 15% to 22%. It may be worrisome this year, especially since recession fears persist. Several forecasts show that overall spending may decrease by 0.5% in 2Q and 3Q. It may discourage borrowing and investments. In turn, it may discourage members and potential members to buy or invest in timeshare properties. The downtrend was evident in the past year as the number of members decreased.

Economic Confidence Level (McKinsey & Company)

Nevertheless, Marriott may seize more opportunities as revenge travel continues. It may intensify as inflation relaxes to 4.9%, a 46% decrease from the 9.1% peak in 2022. Even better, gasoline prices are cheaper today at $3.711 per gallon versus the 2022 peak of $5.032 per gallon. These trends are consistent with the same study by McKinsey. Despite the decreasing economic confidence, some industries may see enticing growth prospects. It is most visible in apparel with 33%, food and groceries with 38%, and travel with 31% of people planning to splurge this year. These industries stay durable and in demand despite the cyclical change in the economy. More importantly, Gen Zs and Millennials comprise the highest percentage of those who intend to splurge. Consequently, Gen Zs and Millennials already comprised 57% of timeshare ownership in 2022. The positive spill overs of the market and demographic trends may benefit timeshare companies.

Inflation Rate (Trading Economics)

Gasoline Prices (US Energy Information Administration) Intent To Splurge (McKinsey & Company)

These exciting changes may peak in 3Q as over 80% of Americans plan to travel more this Summer. Overall, 49% of Americans plan to travel more this year, while 38% may travel as much as they did in 2022. As such, tourism may see robust growth despite macroeconomic headwinds. It is more logical this year, given the continued decrease in inflation. People with owned cars or RVs may enjoy the gradual decrease in gasoline prices.

Travel Plans Summer (Travel Agent Central)

Travel Trends In 2023 (Forbes)

The labor market transformation may also play a vital role in the continued expansion of the timeshare market. The increased prevalence of hybrid work setups may lead to higher work flexibility. So, more employees and employers can work while relaxing. A study shows that 55% of companies in the US have remote work flexibility. It may increase this year since 74% of employers implementing on-site work setups may adopt hybrid work. Remote work and travel show their direct relationship. In another study, 90% of employees have remote work flexibility at varying levels. In turn, over two-thirds of them are traveling more often.

Remote Work Flexibility And Travel (hopper)

We already had a glimpse of the potential risks and opportunities Marriott may face. But what will dictate its capacity to sustain or change its production level is its financial positioning. Like in my previous coverage, Marriott maintains decent liquidity levels. Cash reserves remain relatively stable with manageable cash burns of $6.8 million per month. Given the current value of $574 million, it has over 80 months to sustain its operations regardless of its financial leverage and operating income. It is an acceptable measure since VAC is a capital-intensive company. Also, its Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio of 4.2x is still lower than the maximum ratio of 4.5x. The company has enough core income to cover its borrowings. Its liquidity can be confirmed by the Cash Flow Statement. Its cash flow from operations was reported as a negative value at -$50 million. But its Funds From Operations (FFO) was high at $180 million. Indeed, its operations stayed profitable and derived cash inflows. Its working capital offset it, but we can see the consistent increase in its operating assets. It had massive cash outflows from accounts payable and payroll and benefits payable. With that, the company continued to expand while reducing its operating liabilities. It continues to balance growth and viability with liquidity and sustainability.

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx (MarketWatch)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has decreased in the past two years. There have been rebounds, but the downtrend has been prominent. At $123.98, the stock price is 10% lower than last year’s value and 20% lower than my March coverage. It is also 5% lower than my target price, making it more reasonable. The PB Ratio agrees with this, given the current BVPS and PB Ratio of 66.89 and 1.84x. If we use the current BVPS and average PB Ratio of 1.91x, the target price will be $127.83.

Moreover, dividends continue increasing with yields of 2.34%. It is higher than the S&P 400 average of 1.7%. It also makes continued capital returns through share repurchases. In fact, it increased share repurchases to $149 million and kept dividends at $0.72 per share. It is logical and realistic, given its well-maintained viability and liquidity. We can see it further in its cumulative EPS and stock price change since 2019. Its cumulative EPS reached $6.22 while the stock price change was $19.09 on average. So for every $1 increase in EPS, the stock price increased by $3.05, showing high investment returns. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF $444,000,000

Cash $574,000,000

Borrowings $5,180,000,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.4%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 37,074,000

Stock Price $123.98

Derived Value $132.44

The derived value adheres to the supposition of a potential undervaluation. I believe there may be a 7% upside in the next 12-18 months. With that, investors may see it as an opportunity to purchase shares at a discount.

Bottomline

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation remains a solid company with stable revenue growth and margins. Also, it sees more opportunities, given the relaxing inflation and the potential consumer splurge on travel. This aspect may help it capture more demand while stabilizing pricing strategies and expenses. Even better, it maintains sturdy financial positioning to cover its capacity and financial leverage. More importantly, it sustains and increases its capital returns through share repurchases and dividends. Likewise, the stock price becomes more enticing, given the continued downtrend. It is already cheap with decent upside potential. It shows potential undervaluation and high investment returns relative to income in my view. The recommendation is that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a buy.