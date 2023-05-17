Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
10 Dividend Growth Stocks For May 2022

May 17, 2023 11:47 AM ETACN, ADP, AWR, CNI, CNR:CA, HD, INTU, MA, NEE, NKE, V, SPY3 Comments
Summary

  • Welcome to another edition of my monthly series presenting 10 high-quality picks in Dividend Radar.
  • I use different screens every month to focus on different aspects of dividend growth investing.
  • This month, I screened for high-quality stocks with 5-year trailing total returns of at least 10%.
  • I rank stocks by sorting them in descending order by quality score and using tie-breaking metrics where necessary.

Top 10

mfto

My monthly series 10 Dividend Growth Stocks presents ten picks from Dividend Radar for further analysis and possible investment. To highlight different aspects of dividend growth (DG) investing, I use different screens stocks every month.

This month, I screened for

Table showing how quality affects my Buy Below prices

Created by the author

Key metrics and fair value estimates of ten top-ranked DG stocks for May

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

A comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top ten DG stocks

Finbox.com

HD non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TTM' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TTM' title='Tata Motors Limited'>TTM</a>), with stock price overlay

Portfolio-Insight.com

HD fair value estimate and valuation charts

Portfolio-Insight.com

Total returns of a decade-long investment in INTU, with dividends reinvested

DQYDJ stock return calculator

This article was written by

FerdiS profile picture
FerdiS
26.88K Followers
FerdiS invests in dividend growth stocks and writes options to boost dividend income. He manages DivGro, a portfolio of mainly dividend growth stocks created in January 2013. With investment and trading experience spanning nearly 20 years, FerdiS enjoys writing articles about dividend growth investing, options trading, stock selection, portfolio management, and passive income generation. His DivGro blog hosts more than 1,000 posts and a live, public spreadsheet with full details of his DivGro portfolio, allowing readers to follow along in his investment journey. FerdiS is collaborating with the founders of Portfolio Insight, an online platform for portfolio management and investment analysis. Together, we maintain and publish Dividend Radar, a free spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks, on a weekly basis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V, NKE, ADP, CNI, ACN, AWR, HD, MA, NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

