Coeur Mining: We Need A Lot Of Patience With This One (Rating Upgrade)

May 17, 2023 11:50 AM ETCoeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)SLV, GDX, FSM, PAAS
Fun Trading
Summary

  • Coeur Mining, Inc. quarterly revenue was $187.30 million, representing a decrease of 0.5% year-over-year.
  • Total production was 69,039 Au ounces and 2,535K Ag ounces. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 70,866 Au ounces and 2.589 million ounces of silver.
  • I recommend buying Coeur Mining stock between $3.25 and $3.10, with lower support at $2.90.
nugget of gold and stone stone, concept of rare gemstones

RHJ

Part I - Introduction

Chicago-based Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) released its first-quarter results on May 10, 2023.

Note: I have followed CDE quarterly since April 2019. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on March

Map

CDE Company Overview (CDE Presentation May)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

CDE 1Q23 Gold and silver production per mine (Fun Trading)

Chart

CDE Quarterly Production Palmarejo (Fun Trading)

Chart

CDE Quarterly Production history Kensington (Fun Trading)

Chart

CDE Quarterly Production Rochester History (Fun Trading)

Table

CDE Rochester Expansion Update (CDE Presentation)

Chart

CDE Quarterly Production Gold and Silver History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CDE Quarterly Gold and Silver Prices History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CDE Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Coeur Mining posted $187.30 million in revenues, with an EBITDA of $16.22 million and a cash flow loss from operating activities loss of $35.00 million. The adjusted net income was a loss of $33.1 million, or $0.11 per share.

The company reported a net loss of $24.59 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with an income of $0.03 a year ago.

Michael Routledge said in the conference call:

We are pleased with the start to the year and expect company's 2023 production to be significantly weighted towards the second half, consistent with our production guidance we provided earlier this year.

Chart

CDE Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CDE Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Table

CDE Liquidity Profile (CDE Presentation)

Table

CDE 2023 Guidance (CDE Presentation)

Chart

CDE TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

CDE 1-Year Chart gold, silver, copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Fun Trading
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CDE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

