Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PAVmed (PAVM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 11:00 AM ETPAVmed Inc. (PAVM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.39K Followers

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lishan Aklog - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Dennis McGrath - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Michael Parks - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Operator

Welcome to the PAVmed business update and first quarter 2023 financial results conference call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Michael Parks, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Parks, you may begin.

Michael Parks

Thank you Betsy, and good morning everyone. Thank you for participating in today’s first quarter 2023 business update call. The press release announcing this business update and the first quarter 2023 financials is available on the PAVmed website.

Please take a moment to read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements in the press release.

The business update, press release and conference call both include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made. Factors that could cause results to differ are described in the disclaimer and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For a list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect future operations, see Part 1 Item 1(a) entitled Risk Factors in PAVmed’s most recent annual report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and subsequent updates filed in the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any subsequent Form 8-K filing. Except as required by law, PAVmed disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.