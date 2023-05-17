Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Globant: Impressive Growth, Still Too Expensive

May 17, 2023 12:03 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
292 Followers

Summary

  • Digitization is going to see continued strong growth, and the company will benefit from that.
  • The balance sheet is very impressive, with signs of a turnaround.
  • Revenue growth has been very strong; however, margins have not been increasing at all, which is the biggest factor that affects its valuation.
  • Even with slight improvements in margins, the company is still too expensive right now.

cloud server , security, cloud server,Cloud Computing, Data Analyzing, Data Center, Internet of Things,cloud file,Cloud Storage,Software as a Service,Database,Downloading,Computer,Security,

Urupong

Investment Thesis

With earnings just around the corner, I wanted to take a look at Globant S.A.'s (NYSE:GLOB) financial health and to see if the current high P/E multiple is justified and if maybe the company is a

Current Ratio of GLOB

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of GLOB

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of GLOB

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Revenue Growth of GLOB

Revenue Growth (Own Calculations)

Margins of GLOB

Margins (Own Calculations)

UFCF of GLOB

UFCF (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of GLOB w/ Margin improvements

Intrinsic Value w/Margin Improvements (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of GLOB w/ FY22 Margins

Intrinsic Value w/FY22 Margins (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
292 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I like to research small, little-known companies to shed light that there might be something out there hidden with potential. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.