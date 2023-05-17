Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 11:03 AM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)
Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Noelle Faris - Vice President of Investor Relations

Rick McConnell - Chief Executive Officer

Jim Benson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Vinod Srinivasaraghavan - Barclays

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Will Power - Baird

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Keith Bachman - BMO

Gray Powell - BTIG

Operator

Hello and welcome to Dynatrace Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Noelle Faris, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Noelle.

Noelle Faris

Good morning and thank you for joining Dynatrace’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer and Jim Benson, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, please note that today’s comments include forward-looking statements such as statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties discussed in Dynatrace’s SEC filings, including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our upcoming annual report on Form 10-K that we plan to file later this month. The forward-looking statements included in this call represent the company's views on May 17, 2023. We assume no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or circumstances.

Unless otherwise noted, the growth rates we discussed today are non-GAAP reflecting constant currency growth rates and per share amounts are on a diluted

