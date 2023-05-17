FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Signing Day Sports, Inc.

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SDYS) has filed to raise $18.75 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed a website that helps high school student-athletes connect with coaches and recruiters in the U.S.

Signing Day Sports, Inc. stock is highly speculative, given the excessive valuation expectations from management and the company's limited operating history.

I'll pass on Signing Day Sports, Inc. IPO.

Signing Day Overview

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Signing Day Sports, Inc. was founded to create a platform for recruiting high school student-athletes in major sports categories in the United States.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO, Daniel D. Nelson, who has been with the firm since July 2022 and was previously CEO of Nelson Financial Services.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Sports:

Football

Baseball

Institutions:

Division I, II, and III colleges

National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

As of December 31, 2022, Signing Day has booked a fair market value investment of $9.3 million in convertible notes and equity from investors, including various individuals.

Signing Day - User Acquisition

Signing Day Sports, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that seeks to connect players with college coaches and recruiters.

Signing Day has developed a mobile app for players to upload their pertinent information, and college coaches and recruiters may use desktop access to connect with potential recruits.

Advertising & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased sharply as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Advertising & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 2352.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 324.0% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Advertising & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Advertising & Marketing expense, was negative (0.1x) in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

Signing Day's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Research and Markets, the global youth sports market was an estimated $36.9 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $65.1 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.9% from 2022 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing emphasis on the benefits of athletic participation and the introduction of automated processes for managing youth teams and leagues.

Also, leagues are being facilitated across many levels of activity, from "just for fun" to college preparatory.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

The company faces competition from other online sites and from recruiting events, games, camps, and showcases.

Signing Day Sports, Inc.'s Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Decreasing topline revenue from a tiny base

Increasing gross loss and negative gross margin

Reduced operating loss

Lowered cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $78,336 -77.0% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $340,984 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $(704,728) 331.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $(163,358) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 -899.62% 1777.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 -47.91% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $(6,393,568) -8161.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $(8,572,276) -2514.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $(6,673,814) -8519.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $(8,804,227) -11239.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $(4,928,461) Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $(5,729,483) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, Signing Day had $254,409 in cash and $8.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was negative ($5.8 million).

Signing Day Sports, Inc.'s IPO Details

Signing Day intends to raise $18.75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although offering 3.75 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 each.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company is also registering for sale in a separate prospectus approximately 2.34 million shares of common stock for resale by selling stockholders.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $42.2 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 33.07%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock, which can be subject to significant price volatility.

The firm is an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and has elected to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders will receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

50% of the net proceeds (approximately $6.4 million if the underwriters do not exercise the over-allotment option, or approximately $7.4 million if the underwriters exercise the over-allotment option in full), for product and technology development; 40% of the net proceeds (approximately $5.1 million if the underwriters do not exercise the over-allotment option, or approximately $5.9 million if the underwriters exercise the over-allotment option in full), for expansion of our sales team and marketing efforts; and 10% of the net proceeds (approximately $1.3 million if the underwriters do not exercise the over-allotment option, or approximately $1.5 million if the underwriters exercise the over-allotment option in full), for general working capital and other corporate purposes... (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the company is subject to a legal claim of $138,063 for breach of contract which was "deemed dismissed" and separately from a former company CEO in the remaining amount of $40,000, which the company has executed a promissory note for payment.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Signing Day

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (TTM) Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $56,705,760 Enterprise Value $42,202,458 Price/Sales 723.88 EV/Revenue 538.74 EV/EBITDA -6.60 Earnings Per Share -$0.56 Operating Margin -8161.72% Net Margin -8519.47% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 33.07% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$5,761,941 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -10.16% CapEx Ratio -5.91 Revenue Growth Rate -77.03% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Signing Day's IPO

Signing Day Sports, Inc. is seeking public capital market investment to fund its general corporate R&D and expansion efforts.

The company's financials have produced declining topline revenue from a tiny base, growing gross loss and negative gross margin, lowered operating loss, and reduced cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was a very high negative ($5.8 million).

Advertising & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased sharply as revenue has decreased; its Advertising & Marketing efficiency multiple was negative (0.1x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

Signing Day's recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity in the global youth sports market is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Boustead Securities is the sole underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (62.9%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its tiny size, thin capitalization, limited operating history, and declining revenue.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 539x.

Given the excessive valuation expectations from management and the company's limited operating history, the stock is considered highly. Signing Day's recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity in the global youth sports market is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Boustead Securities is the sole underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (62.9%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its tiny size, thin capitalization, limited operating history, and declining revenue.

As for valuation expectations, Signing Day Sports, Inc. management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 539x.

Given the excessive valuation expectations from management and the company's limited operating history, Signing Day Sports, Inc. stock is highly speculative.

I'll pass on the Signing Day Sports, Inc. IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.