Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Getting Way Too Cheap

May 18, 2023 8:05 AM ETAHH, EQR, ESS, FRT, MAA, REG, WSR
Jussi Askola
Summary

  • There are some unbelievable bargains in the REIT sector.
  • Their cash flows have kept on rising even as their share prices collapsed.
  • We highlight two of our favorite "buy the dip" investment opportunities.
Currently, there is a clear disconnect between the fundamentals of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and their share prices.

REIT cash flows and dividend payments keep on rising for the most part even as their share prices keep

Jussi Askola
