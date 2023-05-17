Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 11:21 AM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.39K Followers

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rona Davis - Head PR & Communications

Avishai Abrahami - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Nir Zohar - President and Chief Operating Officer

Lior Shemesh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ygal Arounian - Citigroup

Aaron Kessler - Raymond James

Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

Clarke Jeffries - Piper Sandler

Trevor Young - Barclays

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wix Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rona Davis, Head PR & Communications. Please go ahead.

Rona Davis

Thanks, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Wix's first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Avishai Abrahami, CEO and Co-Founder; Nir Zohar, our President and COO; and Lior Shemesh, our CFO.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements, and these statements are based on current expectations and assumptions. Please consider the risk factors included in our press release and most recent Form 20-F that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. In addition, we will comment on non-GAAP financial results and key operating metrics. You can find all reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results in the earnings materials and in our Interactive Analyst on the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.wix.com.

With that, I'll turn the call over

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.