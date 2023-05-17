Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

May 17, 2023 11:23 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference May 17, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Osvaldik - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

Craig Moffett

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for the First Annual SVB MoffettNathanson TMT Conference. Thank you to those who are joining via the web as well. I am delighted to have T-Mobile with us this morning. This is I think that this would be the tenth consecutive media and communications summit for MoffettNathanson and it's the tenth appearance for T-Mobile. So really delighted to have you here this morning, Peter.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Craig Moffett

I want to start with the mobile market and the market growth rate. I think it's been a topic of certainly a topic of interest of mine but I think increasingly a topic of interest for the whole market as they focus on the growth rate particularly of subscribers. First what's your assessment of why the market has grown so much faster than population growth rate over the last five years?

Peter Osvaldik

Perfect. Well first off thank you for having us again Craig. It's always a pleasure to be here. Let me do the 30 second [Indiscernible] of legalese. I may make forward-looking statements probably will. And of course I might reference non-GAAP probably will. So please look at our SEC filings for all the risks and uncertainties and GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliations.

I think it's been an interesting few years and there is an element of this which is explainable and then there's still an element I think that's hard to really pin down. I mean certainly during the pendency of the pandemic you saw core connectivity become even more important than it was before

