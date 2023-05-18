Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 High Yield Stocks With Steady Dividend Growth And An Attractive Valuation

May 18, 2023 6:00 PM ETABBV, AMGN, BAC, C, GILD, JNJ, JPM, NVS, NVSEF, PNC, PSX, T, TMUS, USB, VZ, WFC1 Comment
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
2.64K Followers

Summary

  • I consider companies that combine a relatively high Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth Rate to be particularly attractive for dividend income investors.
  • The reason being that these companies can help you to significantly increase your extra income in the form of dividends from year to year.
  • I will introduce you to 5 companies, that not only have a relatively high Dividend Yield and show Dividend Growth, but are also attractive in terms of Valuation.

Lächelnder erwachsener Mann, der sein Einkommen für den Monat aufschreibt.

Moon Safari/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Companies that provide investors with an attractive Dividend Yield can be excellent investment opportunities for those investors that aim to earn an additional amount of extra income via Dividends. Even more attractive are

PNC: Consensus Dividend Estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha

Projection of PNC's Dividend and Yield on Cost

Source: The Author

Phillips 66: Consensus Dividend Estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha

Phillips 66: Dividend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

AbbVie: Dividend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

Projection of AbbVie's Dividend and Yield on Cost

Source: The Author

U.S. Bancorp: Dividend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

Verizon: Consensus Dividend Estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
2.64K Followers
In my analyses, I aim to identify companies that have strong competitive advantages over their competitors (for example, a strong brand image, cost advantages, special know how, strong pricing power, a strong distribution network, etc.) in order to support you to find excellent long-term investments. I aspire to help you build an investment portfolio consisting of high-quality companies that are particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward (for example, due to their wide economic moat, high financial strength, high profitability, attractive valuation, growth potential and expected return). I was born in Germany and majored in Business Administration at the University of Mannheim (Germany) and San Diego State University (United States).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ, JNJ, USB, WFC, JPM, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.