Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 11:30 AM ETWalkMe Ltd. (WKME)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.39K Followers

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Streppa - Head of Investor Relations

Dan Adika - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Scott Little - Chief Revenue Officer

Hagit Ynon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pat Walravens - JMP

Scott Berg - Needham

Michael Turits - KeyBanc

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

Kevin Kumar - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Welcome to the WalkMe First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I apologize for the inconvenience. Just give me one moment. Thank you.

John Streppa

Thank you for joining our first quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm John Streppa, Head of Investor Relations at WalkMe. And today, I'm joined by Dan Adika, CEO and Co-Founder; Scott Little, Chief Revenue Officer; and Hagit Ynon, our Chief Financial Officer.

Certain statements we make today may constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control.

Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those set forth in the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. See our press release dated May 17, 2023 for additional information.

In addition, certain metrics we will discuss today are non-GAAP metrics. The presentation of this financial information is not intended

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.