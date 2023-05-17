Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PKW: Buyback Investors Beware, This High-Fee ETF Isn't Worth The Risk

May 17, 2023 1:14 PM ETInvesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)DIVB, SPY, SYLD
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • PKW selects U.S. companies that have reduced shares outstanding by 5% or more in the last year. Fees are 0.61%, and the ETF manages $920 million in assets.
  • The 5% threshold, combined with only utilizing one year's worth of buybacks, leads to high turnover. There is also no mechanism to remove current constituents that pause their buyback programs.
  • PKW's ten-year returns, as well as the results of the S&P 500 Buyback Index, suggest trailing buybacks are not a good leading performance indicator.
  • While PKW trades at an attractive 13x forward earnings, constituents are only of average quality, a surprising find for a group of stocks that should be flush with cash. Low sales growth is common.
  • I rate PKW a sell. While the ETF can outperform the market from time to time, there are alternatives. This article features a fundamental comparison with DIVB, SYLD, and SPY for your consideration.
Paper money, payment or loan cash from a finance manager, banking employee or boss. Hand holding bank notes for financial investment profit, wealth growth for investing, retirement and budget

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article explains why the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) is not a good investment choice for dividend or total return investors. By setting a high 5% buyback yield threshold for constituents, the approach means

Nasdaq Buyback Achievers Index Criteria

Nasdaq

Chart
Data by YCharts

S&P 500 Buyback Index Returns

S&P Dow Jones

DIVB vs. SYLD vs. PKW vs. SPY Sector Exposures

Morningstar

PKW Top Ten Holdings

Invesco

PKW vs. SPY Historical Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

PKW vs. SPY vs. RSP 10Y Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

PKW vs. DIVB vs. SYLD Historical Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

PKW vs. SYLD vs. DIVB vs. SPY Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

