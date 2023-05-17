Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VGK Still Unattractive On Latest EU Economic Data

Zoltan Ban
Summary

  • The EU's German-dominated exports-based economy was based on cheap intermediary goods from Eastern Europe, cheap gas, and a cheap euro currency constantly weighed down by Mediterranean eurozone economies.
  • Within a year, it lost the cheap gas, it is losing Russia & potentially China as major export and business markets.
  • The net effects are starting to become increasingly obvious, with recent inflation, GDP, industrial production, and consumer demand data all pointing to a stagflationary trap.
  • With inflation still running hot, even as the economy has stagnated, with signs of the worst to come, the ECB will still have to continue raising rates, further damaging the economy.
  • VGK has seen a rebound from last year's lows, with the misguided perception that Europe's economic woes from recent geopolitical fallout are not as bad as thought, which recent data shows as false.

3D render of the construction of the gas pipe Nord Stream 2. The concept of sanctions and economic war, an anvil falling on a gas pipe. 3D rendering

Mikhail Mishunin

Investment thesis

Europe's energy crisis has had a far less dramatic effect on the economy than thought, thanks to a milder-than-average winter as well as about $800 billion spent on mitigating effects. The better-than-feared economic outcome, at least thus far, has

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF share performance

Vanguard

US versus euro zone inflation

Data source (Eurostat, Trading Economics)

EU retail trade

Eurostat

Euro zone inflation by sector

Eurostat

EU natural gas spot price

Trading Economics

EU industrial production data

Eurostat

Zoltan Ban
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

