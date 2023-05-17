Surya Nair/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Airtel is a leading telecommunications operator in Africa. The industry is relatively attractive due to low churn/sticky customers, the ability to increase prices annually, and the high barriers to entry.

Development in Africa and Bharti Airtel's expertise have allowed the business to gain market share quickly and maximize profitability.

Our expectation is for growth to remain strong (minimum of 5%), with some margin contraction. Should this occur, we suggest an upside of 94%.

Company description

Airtel Africa Plc (OTCPK:AAFRF) offers telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. Its services include wireless voice, international roaming, fixed-line telephone, and data communication services, as well as mobile money services like digital wallet payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Despite operating solely in Africa, and being majority owned by Airtel Africa Mauritius, the company is listed in the UK.

Share price

Airtel's share price has grown well in the last several years, driven by improving financial performance.

Financial analysis

Presented above are Airtel's financial performance and key KPIs for the last decade.

Revenue

Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 11%, with consistently Y/Y gains regardless of macroeconomic conditions. This is a reflection of the company's rapid expansion in its key geographies.

The overarching driver of this is continued development in Africa as a whole, but specifically in key markets such as Nigeria. With this development comes greater demand for internet services, as mobile usage and travel increase. If we consider Airtel's customer base, it has consistently grown at a strong level Y/Y and Q/Q. Further, the amount of data and minutes per customer has increased, reflecting greater usage and thus monetizability of individuals, generating accretive returns per person. Our view is that this increased usage should increase and so the pressure for maintaining customers is reduced.

Competition in the African telecommunications industry has intensified in recent years as the market becomes more lucrative, with the entry of new players and the expansion of existing ones. Airtel has been successful as it utilized the parent company's expertise. Bharti Airtel is an Indian telecommunications business that expanded into Africa, creating Airtel Africa Plc. This gives the business an advantage in both operational capabilities but also understanding of the dynamics in a developing nation.

Mobile money has become a key driver of growth in Africa. This is a trend we have seen in other developing regions, such as India and South America, as consumers embrace convenient money management. Airtel Africa has leveraged this trend by launching Airtel Money, a mobile wallet that enables customers to make payments, send and receive money, and access other financial services through their mobile phones. The company has partnered with various financial institutions and merchants to expand its mobile money services. This has been a growth area for the business and draw international interest. The company has sold a minority stake in the business to a cohort of investors including Mastercard (MA).

Airtel Africa expanded its operations into new markets, with the company now having services in 14 countries. The company has also acquired several smaller telecommunications service providers to expand its network coverage and gain access to new customers. This is a natural strategy as incremental gains from the customer base will slow as they reach maturity in markets, and so it is key to diversify across countries and target new markets where possible.

Airtel reports its financial results in dollars, leaving the business subject to conversion risk. Although this does not impact the company's fundamentals, this will impact reported numbers and has the potential to cause a disparity in its results relative to the local-fx equivalent.

Margins

Airtel's margins have consistently improved over the last 6 years, gaining 19ppts of EBITDA-M and reaching a NIM of 13%.

The increased margin reflects a combination of favorable conditions. The infrastructure costs are low relative to the market rate for data, so with scale comes accretive returns. Further, as mentioned previously, the company is benefiting from consumers using a greater amount of minutes/data, contributing to upselling.

9M results

9M performance (Airtel Africa)

Presented above is Airtel's most recent quarterly results.

Revenue growth continues to exceed 10%, with almost 20% at a CC. This suggests the business is not struggling to maintain its current trajectory. Further, we note margin improvement has slowed, which could mean further margin improvements will be slow relative to the last few years.

Balance sheet

Airtel is conservatively financed, with a ND/EBITDA ratio of 1.4x. At this level, the company has sufficient flexibility to raise debt if required to fund expansion.

With a 45% EBITDA margin, the company is a cash machine. A large portion of this is committed to capex, in order to maintain and improve its current infrastructure. Despite this, the company has a FCF of 28%, leaving sufficient funds for distributions. The company's current dividend yield is 3.6%.

Outlook

Outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Revenue growth is expected to slow, with a 5-year CAGR of 4%. Our view is that this looks conservative, with analysts pricing in the company reaching maturity in its key markets, reducing the scope for new customer growth. Although we concur with this point, continued market development and scope for new markets should allow the business to outperform this level.

Margins are expected to improve slightly, which suggests we are likely at a mature level.

Valuation

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Airtel is currently trading at 3.5x LTM EBITDA and 8x LTM earnings.

Interestingly, the company is trading at a discount to its historical average, despite what has been continued resilience in its growth rate. Markets are seemingly unwilling to reward the company's performance in recent years, resulting in a contraction of margins.

In order to value Airtel, we have conducted a DCF valuation. Our key assumptions are:

Revenue growth of 4-6% in the coming 5 years, followed by a 2.5% perpetual growth rate. This is reasonable as Airtel will have the ability to initiate inflationary price increases with little churn.

A FCF conversion of 15-18%, on the assumption that the heightened level we have seen in recent years is unmaintainable as capex investment increases. This is a conservative view.

A decline in EBITDA-M to 40% due to increased competition, again reflecting a conservative view.

A discount rate of 10%, and an exit multiple of 4x.

Based on this, we imply a target upside of 94% and an IRR of 20%. Readers may consider this outlandish, but the consensus upside from 9 analysts is 80%.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

A slowdown in growth. This should not materially impact the share price given how undervalued the business is, but markets do not act as they should. If we changed our growth rate assumption to 2% from FY24 onward, our upside would be 57%.

A price war in key markets contributing to a decline in margins.

Final thoughts

Airtel is a fantastic business in a boring industry. Growth has been strong and we expect it to remain so, although potentially not in excess of 10%. Margins are equally impressive and are more likely to remain at their current level.

The industry landscape in Africa only implies upside in our view, and Airtel represents a good option for investors to gain exposure.

With the level of cash generation and consistent growth, our target upside of almost 100%.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.