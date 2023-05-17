Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TJX Companies: Q1 Results Show It Can Outperform On Continued Margin Strength

May 17, 2023 1:00 PM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)
Justin Purohit
Summary

  • The TJX Companies, Inc. is fresh off their Q1 earnings release and is fluctuating between gains and losses for the day.
  • This follows strong pretax margin strength and positive revisions to full-year guidance.
  • Though shares currently trade near the top of their 52-week range, I continue to view TJX as a potential outperformer relative to their competition.
  • Compared to their full-price peers, the outlook for off-price retailers is likely to remain positive in the periods ahead.
  • And strong sales in combination with continued margin strength could send shares to new 52-week highs.
TJ Maxx"s Parent Company Reports Quarterly Earnings

Chip Somodevilla

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is fresh off their Q1 earnings release and it is fluctuating despite largely positive news.

Though the overall quarter was mixed, with concentrated strength offset in part by weakness elsewhere, management still provided upward revisions to guidance

This article was written by

Justin Purohit
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

