I’m a chemical engineer and I have spent the vast majority of my career putting together detailed thermodynamically rigorous heat and mass balances. The equipment my company designs, builds, and purchases are based on those models. I’ve put together thousands of simulations that have informed millions of dollars of equipment purchases. You want to know a secret? Not a single one of my simulations was ever completely accurate, and none of them ever will be.

The thing about simulations and models is that they are only as good as the accuracy of the assumptions that go into them. Even in something as well-defined as thermodynamics, there is a ton of information that depends on observed empirical data and is just regressed to fit a model. None of it is 100% accurate. All my calculations are off by at least 2-3%. That’s enough certainty where my company trusts that the equipment they purchase will work. However, if the underlying assumptions and data are wrong, no matter how sophisticated the model, the outputs will be way off, we call this garbage in, garbage out. Financial models are even more finicky, and way more prone to have their results affected by poor assumptions.

I have written about how I believe SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) has high upside due to their exemplary execution in the face of the banking crisis and the potential of their technology platform. More recently, I discussed my in-depth thoughts on SoFi's fair values, which gives background to the discussion in this article. Wedbush’s David Chiaverini revised his rating down to a sell (the first and, so far, the only sell rating SoFi has ever had in its history as a publicly-traded stock) with a $2.50 price target. The stock immediately dropped double digits today, although it is now only down 5.5% on the day at the time of writing. If you dig into the assumptions that his arguments are built on, there is a lot left to be desired. Here are the reasons for the downgrade:

Wedbush

His analysis is built on a host of stacking assumptions, most of which are a stretch. I will do my best to discuss the assumptions and go to data to determine whether they are true.

Assumption #1: You should use LC’s CECL provision rate on SoFi’s loans

LendingClub (LC) no longer discloses the average FICO of their held-for-investment. The last time they did was in 4Q22, when the average FICO on their personal loans was 729. SoFi’s average personal loan FICO is around 748. That may not seem like a big difference, but it makes a huge difference on default rates. People who have followed me have seen this table before, and I’m sure I’ll use it again, because it’s super useful. This is delinquency rate during the 3 years of the great financial crisis broken down by FICO:

Transunion

SoFi’s loans are squarely in the middle of the prime plus category. This table clearly shows that the 60 point FICO difference between prime and prime plus triples the amount of delinquencies you see. The 20 point gap between LC and SoFi loans leads to significant differences in delinquencies and defaults.

LC is assuming that their life of loan losses are around 8.2% of loans. Per SoFi CFO Chris Lapointe in the 1Q23 earnings call:

Our on balance sheet 90 day personal loan delinquency rate was 38 basis points in Q1 2023, while our annualized personal loan charge off rate was 2.97%. Considering the weighted average life of the personal loans on our balance sheet, our portfolio life of loan losses are forecasted to be 4.5%, which is below our risk tolerance.

LC life of loan losses: 8.2%. Current forecast for SoFi life-of-loan losses: 4.5%. I think using LC’s provision rate for SoFi is not a defensible assumption.

Assumption #2: Tangible Book Value would decrease to $1.27/share

First of all, the Wedbush tangible book value appears to be wrong. Current TBV is $3.191B, which equates to $3.39/share, not $3.05/share, unless there is something besides goodwill, intangibles, and preferred stock that needs to be backed out.

Second, moving to a hypothetical accounting methodology like LC’s results is much higher TBV than they are calculating. LC originated $1,002M of loans in 1Q23 and had a CECL provision of $70.6M. According to the 10-Q, SoFi would lose $641.6M going from fair value to just principal. Then you have to take CECL. We already know SOFI has lower default rates that LC, but the assumption is that they are the same. Assuming the same CECL as LC would result in a CECL provision of $707M that would have to be set aside to cover future losses. Subtracting both the decrease from moving to principal and the CECL from the TBV gives a TBV of $1.842B, which is a TBV of $1.96/share.

SoFi charge off rates (SoFi)

Where did the Wedbush number come from? Instead of taking an 8.2% CECL on just the personal loans, it appears he applied that CECL percentage to whole loan book of $15B. Student loans have a significantly lower default rate. Based on the annualized charge-off ratio shown above, the CECL for student loans would be about 1/10 of what it would be for personal loans. He appears to be assuming the $5B of student loans will have the same default rate as personal loans. I think that assumption is highly questionable.

Assumption #3: CECL wouldn’t even be close to $707M

SoFi's CECL would be much less than LC's for three reasons. We've covered the first two already. The three reasons are:

SoFi’s loans better than LC’s in terms of quality. Student loans have a lower default rate than personal loans. Taking $707M of CECL assumes that all $10B of loans were originated inside of 1Q23 and that every single loss is still to come.

The last reason might be the worst assumption of the three. Remember that defaults follow a known curve and the rate of default is always higher during the first year after origination. At this point, a significant amount of the loans on SoFi's books are older, meaning SoFi has already absorbed a good amount of the losses as charge-offs in the last year while they’ve been holding them. Not only that, but SoFi bought back a bunch of seasoned personal loans in 3Q22 and another tranche of seasoned student loans in 4Q22. These are loans that are over 1 year old and their default rate would be significantly lower than newly originated loans. Yet these seasoned loans are being treated as brand new loans that were originated in 1Q23 in the Wedbush analysis. CECL would realistically be way less than $700M.

Assumption #4: Moving from HFS to HFI

The scenario outlined directly contradicts what SoFi has said publicly. CFO Chris Lapointe addressed this at the KBW fintech payments conference. Here is the question and the answer:

Q: I believe the accounting rules -- you mentioned a phrase, the intent to sell. I think they're fairly liberal around that intent from a timing perspective. But are there any limitations? Can you hold these loans 8, 9 months in the capital and funding? Like is there any kind of restrictions we should think about in that regard as you guys continue to grow? A: Yes. So as long as you have an intent to sell, you would end up -- yes, you would end up marking them as held for sale. Even in an environment where you were to account for these in a fair market value way, you can switch from held for sale to held for investment and hold them to maturity with no implications on CECL or anything. You would always be marking them to market.

Barring a complete U-turn from regulators, there seems to be no scenario where they would force SoFi to switch to CECL accounting. It appears that regulators could ask SoFi to move to CECL provisioning moving forward. If that were to happen, it would most likely slow the growth of SoFi's asset growth. However, that wouldn’t result in CECL provisions for past originations.

Assumption #5: Regulators are not in constant contact with SoFi

This is also from that same KBW fintech conference. As a reminder, this conference was in March 2023, so this is recent commentary. Again, from CFO Chris Lapointe:

Yes. So a lot of folks ask us about the regulatory or potential regulatory burden as a result of having the bank. What I would say is rewinding to when we were -- back when we were just a lender, we were regulated in all 50 states that we were originating loans in. So if anything, having to work with just the OCC and the Fed has streamlined some of our regulatory requirements and relationships. Right now, we have a phenomenal relationship with both the OCC and Fed. So we don't view it as being any more burdensome than it was historically, and we're no stranger to operating in this type of environment. In terms of how they think about it, bank versus a holding company, the OCC regulates our bank. And the Fed is regulating the entire holding company, which includes all other businesses.

If there was a concern about the fair market values of SoFi’s loans, the OCC and Fed would have identified it and brought it to SoFi’s attention long before this point. They are in constant contact with regulators. Greater scrutiny may come because of the recent banking crisis, but would almost certainly come with transition periods rather than an overnight change to the way banks are regulated. Additionally, SoFi has none of the deposit withdrawal issues that are plaguing regional banks. In fact, they have had significant inflows, as the figure below makes abundantly clear (note that I added SoFi to this list provided by BBAE).

Change in bank total deposits in 1Q23 (BBAE and Author)

Assumption #6: SoFi will need to raise capital

This is both the scariest and, in my opinion, the most outlandish claim from Mr. Chiaverini. He said “we believe the company may look to raise capital this year to support growth.” The only reason to raise capital is if they do not have enough capital to cover their growth. Let’s assume the seemingly impossible scenario outlined above comes true and SoFi is forced to take CECL on their existing portfolio as if they originated $10B of loans in 1Q23. That’s $700M of cash they need to set aside for losses, which would decrease the capital in the bank by the same amount. SoFi would then be required by regulators to recapitalize the bank with an additional $700M to cover that provision. Fortunately, SoFi is extremely well capitalized and has almost $2.5B in cash on hand:

SoFi 1Q23 Balance Sheet (SoFi)

Even if they SoFi forced to move an additional $700M into the bank, they’d have $1.8B in cash left. Not only that, but they are cash flow positive. For details on how I calculate their cash flow, you can see my article on cash flow. The best cash flow metric for SoFi is Cash Flow = Adjusted EBITDA - Capex (reported as PP&E on the SEC filings) - Interest Expense. Here is their cash flow for each quarter since they came public (this is in thousands of dollars):

Adjusted EBITDA Change in PP&E Interest SoFi Cash Flow 2Q21 $ 11,240.00 $ (19,363.00) $ (1,378.00) $ (8,123.00) 3Q21 $ 10,256.00 $ (11,637.00) $ (1,366.00) $ (1,381.00) 4Q21 $ 4,593.00 $ (13,816.00) $ (2,593.00) $ (9,223.00) 1Q22 $ 8,684.00 $ (25,114.00) $ (2,649.00) $ (19,079.00) 2Q22 $ 20,304.00 $ (24,914.00) $ (3,450.00) $ (8,060.00) 3Q22 $ 44,298.00 $ (25,948.00) $ (5,270.00) $ 13,080.00 4Q22 $ 70,060.00 $ (17,225.00) $ (7,069.00) $ 45,766.00 1Q23 $ 75,689.00 $ (23,720.00) $ (8,000.00) $ 43,969.00 Click to enlarge

Cash flow has been positive for three quarters. SoFi would hypothetically still have $1.8B in cash and they are gaining cash every quarter. Additionally, their capital ratios are still more than adequate. Moving the $700M to the bank (which remember, is never ever going to happen and the real value would be probably less than half of that) would decrease the “SoFi Technologies” ratios, but would not affect the bank ratios at all since they would be recapitalizing the bank to the same total risk-based capital:

SoFi leverage ratios (SoFi)

The numbers make it clear that SoFi has absolutely no reason whatsoever to raise capital via dilution.

The risk is real, the response is overblown

I recently went into great detail on why not selling loans is a significant risk for SoFi and I would encourage people to read that article. It gives details needed to weigh the risk of the balance sheet growth and gives the proper context for interpreting how big a risk it is. I want to reiterate that not having sold loans is a yellow flag that needs to be analyzed and that, in my opinion, management should have sold loans to justify the marks on the balance sheet.

However, this type of reaction from the stock is, to me, a classic overreaction. I kept track of results of stock performance compared to how they performed on earnings. This table includes results from companies across many industries including fintech and it speaks for itself:

Different stock responses to recent earnings (Author)

Not only that, but if the only thing you look at is fundamentals, the trend is obvious. Since they’ve gone public, everything is going up and to the right except for one thing: the stock price.

SoFi fundamentals vs stock price (Author)

Management has clearly stated that the reason they are growing the balance sheet is to maximize ROE on each loan. If you truly believe decision puts the business at risk, then you should sell the stock. My opinion echoes Benjamin Graham who stated “In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run it is a weighing machine” and Peter Lynch, who in One Up On Wall Street stated “To my mind, the stock price is the least useful information you can track, and it’s the most widely tracked.” I think all the concerns about fair values and accounting principles does not change the core thesis. This is a company that is outperforming every expectation that people have in an environment that was almost tailor-made to provide as many headwinds as possible.

SoFi keeps putting on bulk in every fundamental category I can think of in spite of significant headwinds, and it is trading at all-time low valuations. It is adding record deposits as regional banks are seeing outflows. Even if they were forced to move to CECL, they would still be cash flow positive with a cash position above $1.5B. I maintain my rating and will continue to dollar-cost average.