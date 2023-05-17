Andrei Berezovskii

Investment Thesis

With AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) PC market share gains in the last few years stagnating or even declining, bulls are counting on the company's other segments to drive growth, notably the lucrative data center business. It is also in this segment especially where Intel's (INTC) erosion of leadership in favor of AMD has been most visible.

However, the latest information indicates that AMD has downgraded its next-gen Turin specs, paving the way for Intel reclaiming data center leadership faster than expected, in turn erasing this significant part of the AMD investment thesis.

Turin Downgrade

In late 2021, in the following article, I conceded that I had been wrong about AMD with regard to data center leadership, as rumors were indicating that its Turin Zen 5 EPYC CPU would be stronger than I had considered: AMD Vs. Intel: I Was Wrong About AMD. This meant that even if Intel took leadership with Granite Rapids, this would only last shortly.

Since then, this thesis has actually been confirmed quite recently, as the next-gen Diamond Rapids was completely absent from Intel's 2025 data center roadmap, despite that the earliest rumors had indicated that Diamond Rapids was targeted for 2024: Intel Xeon: One Step Forward, Two Steps Backwards.

However, according to the latest rumors, Intel will likely not even need Diamond Rapids to compete, as Turin has received a significant, thesis-changing downgrade.

Instead of 192 cores on N3 (many people at the time even commented that it would launch in 2023), Turin in its current form will only sport 128 cores on N4 (which is an N5 derivative process with only minor improvements), scheduled for Q3 2024.

Granite Rapids Upgrade

It should be obvious that one cannot just put a CPU on an older process and scrap 33% of the cores and expect to be just as competitive. However, what's even worse for AMD is that in conjunction with its Turin downgrade, Granite Rapids has actually received a major spec bump.

As Intel disclosed in 2022, Granite Rapids has been put on a new platform, it was moved from the Intel 4 to the Intel 3 process (which delivers +18% performance) and it has received a new core architecture that delivers about 10% higher performance per clock. As such, with so many changes this is a completely different Granite Rapids, as only the product's codename has remained the same basically.

Indeed, even the core count seems to have been changed. The rumors are a bit conflicting, perhaps due to the Granite Rapids spec changes over time, with one rumor saying 136 cores, and another rumor saying 132 cores. (Intel's original disclosure for Granite Rapids was 120 cores.) The 132 core rumor seems most credible, as this is achieved by using three tiles with 44 cores each. (The next step would probably be 138 cores using three 46-core tiles or 144 cores through three tiles with 48 cores.)

To be sure, admittedly the Granite Rapids competing against Turin was not the scenario that Intel initially would have expected, as the original Intel 4-based Granite Rapids was scheduled for the first half of 2022, competing (favorably) against Genoa instead.

Verdict

With potentially a slightly higher core count, with most likely a (slightly) more advanced architecture, with a more advanced process technology, and with both CPUs launching around the same time (Q3'24), Granite Rapids should compete favorably against Turin, finally retaking data center leadership after five years.

While there is likely a possibility of AMD launching a N3-based Zen 5 line-up a year later, by then Diamond Rapids should launch just a few quarters later on the 18A process, allowing Intel to reclaim data center leadership once again. At that point, a six-month leadership (at best) will not be meaningful since cloud and enterprise customers buy roadmaps and not just single-point solutions.

Turin Dense vs. Sierra and Clearwater Forest

A similar story is popping up for the E-core roadmaps of both companies. Here, also, Turin has received a significant spec downgrade, going from 256 cores to 196 cores.

However, the saving grace for AMD here is that Intel has actually cancelled its high core count Sierra Forest-AP line-up, which was expected to increase core count to over 300 or even over 500, rendering AMD obviously uncompetitive.

As such, AMD should be able to maintain its performance leadership, and it remains to be seen how Intel will react with Clearwater Forest on 18A. If Intel goes all-in, then it should be able to double the core count of Sierra Forest-AP, resulting in a 1024-core behemoth. Even if AMD does launch a 256-core Turin dense (on N3 in 2025) and Clearwater Forest only tops out around 512 cores or so, there should be enough margin of error here for Intel to take leadership. That is the virtue of having process leadership.

Note that besides absolute core count and performance leadership, even though Sierra Forest-SP will "only" have 144 cores, the reason for the lower core count is simply because this chip will have less silicon, and hence will be much cheaper (compared to the previously rumored 512 core count version). This is because the fundamental technology (the E-cores having a much smaller area and Intel 3 being more advanced than TSMC N4) is in Intel's favor, compared to Turin dense.

Put differently, comparing 192-core Turin dense against 144-core Sierra Forest is like comparing a small laptop chip (Sierra Forest) to a full-blown desktop chip (Turin dense).

Discussion/Disclaimer

While it is generally not advised to base whole investment theses just on rumors, it should be pointed out that the latest rumor is solely a confirmation of a broader point of view that I have been discussing for several years, which is that TSMC (TSM) is losing its process leadership.

I have readily covered the struggles TSMC has had with its latest 3nm (N3) process since 2020. To recap, the earliest signal was in 2020 when TSMC indicated that it could not adhere to a two-year cadence, with N3 scheduled for volume production in the second (instead of first) half of 2022. Later, TSMC management would specify that it was targeting the July-August timeframe, which is about a 3-month lag compared to a two-year cadence. However, TSMC ultimately ended up with its production announcement around the very last day of 2022, indicating that it was merely starting production to satisfy its original statement. In reality, it currently seems that the next iPhone (with A17 chip) will be the first N3 product, which translates into a 3-year cadence from N5 (Apple A14) to N3 ( Apple A17).

Also meanwhile, TSMC ultimately disclosed that it had introduced a newer variant of N3, called N3E, which had some quite significant revisions, including a smaller shrink (by 1.6x instead of 1.7x) due to the use of less layers of EUV patterning. This will be the variant that will see significant adoption and is targeted for production in H2'23. The reason for creating this newer variant is exactly because of TSMC's struggles with getting the original N3 process ready with high yield.

What this means for AMD is that given TSMC's struggles, and given that high performance products often tend to be moved to new nodes later (as a case in point, Zen 4 on N5 launched exactly two years after the first N5 chip), this already posed significant questions for either the schedule or the node choice for AMD's Zen 5 line-up. This was eventually confirmed by AMD's roadmap, which indicated that it would use both N4 and N3 for Zen 5.

AMD

Obviously, without the benefit of a new node, this limits the possibility of increasing the core count (as Intel also experience while it had to stay on 14nm for years). It is this point that matters and this is exactly what has been reflected in the latest rumors. Therefore, the rumor discussed above should rather be seen as 'merely' a confirmation of the thesis that AMD, being reliant on TSMC, will become less competitive as TSMC starts losing its process leadership in the 2024-2025 timeframe. That is ultimately the crux of the story that is popping up and playing out.

It is not so much about the rumor as it is about TSMC losing process leadership to Intel, which for AMD is resulting in a very similar outcome as when several years ago Intel started losing its process leadership to TSMC (and which is now slowly starting to become visible as Intel transforms from laggard to leader in the next 18 months).

Valuation

Looking at the share price, AMD trades for about 35x forward P/E, which is quite expensive. However, two factors need to be considered. First, the collapse in EPS in the last few quarters due to the downturn. When the industry recovers, and AMD's EPS and revenue go back to levels seen before the downturn, the valuation could drop to perhaps around 20x P/E. This is still not cheap, but more reasonable, and makes me tend towards a neutral rating on the stock, as there is simply no clear upside.

The second factor, however, is that AMD should benefit to some extent from a growing (especially data center) TAM over time, which could eventually lead to higher revenue and EPS than before the downturn. For example, during Intel's March data center webinar, it expected the TAM to grow from around $40B to something like $120B.

Nevertheless, this potential upside has to be balanced with the inherent risk as discussed here of AMD being reliant on a foundry that is on the verge of losing its leadership. In addition, Intel's TAM estimates have historically been a bit on the optimistic side.

For Intel, the thesis is much more straightforward. Even disregarding some of its emerging growth businesses, as its fabs become competitive again the gross margin should recover (close) to historical levels, and with that the profitability, which before the downturn supported a share price of $45-60. Of course, if some initiatives such as foundry become successful, the upside could be even greater.

Of course, if AMD's share price hadn't recovered so strongly already, the same argument could be made for its shares, but AMD is already valued currently as if it past the downturn.

Investor Takeaway

Next year, Turin and Granite Rapids are set to launch around the same time. My previous analysis in 2021 indicated that Granite Rapids would not be competitive against Turin. However, since then, Granite Rapids has received a significant spec bump, while everything now points to an even more significant spec reduction for Turin.

The ultimate reason for these events can be tied very nicely to my overarching Intel vs. TSMC/AMD thesis, which is that Intel is regaining process leadership in the 2024-2025 timeframe, as TSMC has been struggling with both N3 and N3. It is exactly this story that we are now starting to see play out in the data center.

Note that these products are still in the Intel 4/3 and TSMC N5/N3 era, whereas Intel's strategy was to regain process leadership with 5 nodes in 4 years, culminating with the 18A node in early 2025. So while I currently expect Granite Rapids to take leadership against Turin with a small margin, Intel's 5 nodes in 4 years strategy will become most pronounced once it starts launching 18A products like Clearwater Forest and Diamond Rapids, which will compete against AMD's N3 portfolio. This should result in a much more significant leadership position for Intel.

Overall, the first signs of the tide turning in Intel's favor are starting to appear, with Intel retaking process leadership becoming visible in tangible products. Once the tide turns, just as it did for Intel half a decade ago, this will not just change again overnight. This means Intel is now in the driver's seat to lead Moore's Law (and at least the PC and data center CPU segments) for the next half a decade or more.

Combined with a more favorable valuation, this makes Intel the superior investment.