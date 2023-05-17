Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: Data Center Doom Scenario Unfolding

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
9.87K Followers

Summary

  • Two years ago, the rumor mill informed us that AMD’s 3nm Turin EPYC would have 192 cores, or 256 cores for the dense version, obliterating Intel.
  • The latest rumors indicate that Turin has been downgraded to 4nm, resulting in a heavy core count reduction from 192 to 128 (and to 192 for the dense version).
  • Meanwhile, Intel has significantly upgraded its Granite Rapids specs with a new node and architecture, and potentially higher core count.
  • Overall, this means the tide is quickly turning, with Intel returning to data center leadership sooner than expected (in Q3'24).
  • These events are fundamentally based on TSMC struggling with N3 and N2, while Intel is retaking process leadership with its aggressive 5 nodes in 4 years strategy.

Microprocessors on a dark background

Andrei Berezovskii

Investment Thesis

With AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) PC market share gains in the last few years stagnating or even declining, bulls are counting on the company's other segments to drive growth, notably the lucrative data center business. It is also in this

AMD CPU core roadmap

AMD

With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

