American Tower Corporation (AMT) Present at SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Company Participants

Adam Smith - SVP of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC

Nick Del Deo

Okay. Well, good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us at MoffetNathanson's Inaugural TMT Conference. I'm Nick Del Deo, and I'm thrilled to be joined by Adam Smith, SVP of Investor Relations at American Tower.

Thanks so much for joining us, Adam.

Adam Smith

Yes, great to be here.

Nick Del Deo

For those of you in the audience, if you want to submit a question, there's a QR code on the screen, you can pop up on this iPad, and I'll try to work a few in, if I can.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nick Del Deo

Yes, Adam, I thought we'd start with the U.S. business, obviously, your biggest segment. The biggest source of questions we've been getting recently related to DISH. Obviously, a nice driver of growth for the industry in recent years, there's some questions around their liquidity, their ability to prosecute their plan, to deploy their network in the coming years. I know that you're limited in terms of what you can share in terms of any particular -- the specifics around any particular customer, but have you seen anything from DISH that would lead you to question their commitment to deploying the network the way that they've articulated.

Adam Smith

No, no, we really haven't. I mean to date, Nick, they've been a great customer and we struck a comprehensive MLA agreement with DISH back in early 2021, which really kind of established kind of a set baseline of growth for us under which DISH gets a set of real estate rights to support their network build.

And I would say to date, all the activity really supports what they put out there in terms of their public statements and their -- in their targets and meeting those targets. And obviously, the first ones coming up here in a few months, and I obviously spend a lot of time listening to their public statements. And by all accounts, both internally and what they're saying externally, I think it aligns and certainly supportive of what they're targeting to do.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. You've laid out targets of 5% net growth through 2027 in the U.S. I think 6%, excluding Sprint. Is it fair to say that DISH is a meaningful contributor to that growth?

Adam Smith

Yes, they're certainly a good contributor to the growth. The way I would kind of frame DISH, I mean, as of today, I mean, certainly, they started from basically zero a couple of years ago, right? And the way we structured that deal, we didn't commence lease payments until 2022. So very much kind of a pay-as-you-grow type of arrangement, which we thought was very mutually beneficial.

And as of today, so since you're starting from zero, they more or less make up less than 1% of our overall American Tower revenue. So it's still a pretty small customer in the overall scheme of things, and that's probably less than 2% of our U.S. tower revenues -- property revenue.

So starting from a relatively low base, but I'd say if you kind of unpack our growth target and just to make sure everybody here understands what that is, we've said at least 5% organic tenant billings growth from 2023 through 2027 on average. When you take out the contracted Sprint churn, that's at least 6%, which is pretty reflective of the really strong growth that we experienced in the U.S. business from the peaks of the 4G cycle.

So if you kind of peel that back a little bit, we have a 3% escalator. And just given the sheer size of the U.S. business, it's about a $4.5 billion, $4.6 billion tenant billings business. To move the needle in terms of that escalator, it's really driven by the big three, the folks with the $1 billion annual revenue streams.

DISH does have an escalator that's supportive of that target. But it really does move the needle. And then we have a 1% to 2% churn profile absent Sprint. And what that really kind of suggests is that the colocations and amendments growth needs to be kind of in that 4% to 5% range, which, again, if you look at where we were over the past several years, that really does suggest sustained level of acceleration beyond where we were in the past several years.

And obviously, here in 2023, we're looking at record levels of growth contribution from colocations and amendments. And I'd really kind of look at that 4% to 5% for colos and amendments as being where DISH is making a contribution. But it's also contributed through the likes of T-Mobile and AT&T and Verizon, and then some of the national carriers like U.S. Cellular, government agencies, different verticals.

So they're certainly a good contributor to growth. I would remind everyone what we've put into this growth target is the contracted minimums that DISH is going to owe us regardless of activity. So we feel pretty good about the risk profile of this growth target. And I would remind everyone that our growth is really probably 75% locked in over that profile. So here in 2023, we're probably over 90%, maybe over 95% locked in on that growth target at this point.

And through these comprehensive MLA structure, so we have it with AT&T, we have it with Verizon, we have it with T-Mobile, and now we have it with DISH, these really establish a baseline level of growth that we're going to realize regardless of activity under which the carriers get a level of real estate rights. So, we do look at it as a baseline and DISH fits right into that.

So just to summarize, DISH is not a meaningful customer in terms of revenue contribution today, but they do fit into that longer-term growth algorithm, but it's really supported by a baseline level of activity that's contractually driven.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. Okay. That's great to hear. Now you alluded to this a moment ago in saying that you pay attention to their comments, obviously, over the past couple of weeks, some DISH executives have noted that they expect their CapEx to pause a little bit after they hit their requirements in a month. What do you make of those statements?

Adam Smith

Yes. I mean I think there's obviously a really smart people over there at DISH that obviously know what they want to accomplish and the right time line to achieve those milestones. I know their next milestone, I think, is several years out from now. But I would just kind of remind everyone, it really doesn't impact us in terms of the volumes because, again, what we've underwritten to that growth target is very much contractually driven, irrespective of activity.

Now with that said, I think there's probably a level of incentive to continue activity on our sites because it's -- you don't use it, you lose it type of arrangement. So I anticipate, and I think they've also made statements that suggest, look, there's going to be ongoing investments. Maybe it's not so much focused on new markets, but I think there's going to be ongoing densification that's going to be required. And I think we stand in a position pretty well from it. But at the same time, we've got a lot of contractual downside protection.

Nick Del Deo

Got it. I won't ask you to speculate on the twists and turns of what might happen with DISH in the coming years. Like I said, they're an important customer you're rooting for them to be successful. But there are a variety of outcomes as to what might happen with DISH spectrum over the coming years by a variety of mechanisms. Now, I guess at a high level, why did it mean for American Tower if portions or all of DISH's spectrum were to change ownership?

Adam Smith

Yes. You're right in the opening remarks, Nick, we certainly don't want to weigh in too much on different scenarios for DISH. They're a great customer, they're a paying customer, and we look forward to growing with them and supporting them in terms of meeting their objectives. So I don't want to weigh in too much specifically on a DISH scenario.

What I would tell you though, I mean, just generally speaking, these spectrum assets and what DISH has is extremely valuable. And what we've seen globally, it very much is dependent on where the spectrum could go on.

Again, not commenting on DISH, but whether or not it's a new entrant, whether or not it's a new MNO or an existing MNO cloud, it's really -- every situation to be a little bit different in terms of what their network needs are going to be and ultimately, what that ultimately requires in terms of infrastructure needs on our sites.

So it is very dependent on what any certain scenario could look like. But I would tell you right now, Steve Vondran and the team were focused on, supporting DISH and they've met their obligations and we're going to continue to support.

Nick Del Deo

Yes. I think at least the way I look at it is that spectrum in some shape, manner or form is going to be deployed, it's going to be on your sites and you're going to get paid for it.

Adam Smith

Yes. I mean whoever owns the spectrum, there's a major incentive to monetize it, right? And it doesn't behoove anybody to sit on it. And so, I think we feel really good. I mean, typically, where you have the spectrum and whose hands that's in, ultimately, it translates into good activity on our sites.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. Okay. So let's talk about the U.S. leasing outlook kind of more generally. You obviously highlighted the share of your outlook that's locked in under these holistic MLAs. How should we think about the sort of activity levels that would be required to push the growth you see above the minimums that you've laid out, the at least 5%, what needs to get you above 5%?

Adam Smith

Yes. Yes. So I mean I would remind everyone the U.S. business is pretty large at this point, right? So we're talking about a $4.5 billion annual tenant billing stream. So it is tough to move the needle and you do very much get into the law of big numbers after a while.

I think if you go back to 2016, right after we did the Verizon transaction and 2015, we've probably grown that tenant billings base by about 50%. And at the same time, we've only grown the asset base by about 7%. So we've really accumulated a lot of solid organic growth on that portfolio to the point where it is tough to move the needle substantially from one period to the next.

And we get the question, could 2023 guide get to 6%. It's like, well, you're looking at about $50 million of in-year revenue contribution to do it. But with that said, I mean, look, our guide, we're 75% locked in just through the contracted minimums that are going to come to us from the big three plus DISH.

Nick Del Deo

And just because that's 75% of the growth, not 75% of the revenue with the end state.

Adam Smith

Yes, the growth. Here in 2023, we're probably, like I said, 90%, 95% locked in. So what that does suggest is kind of an ongoing tapering down, which isn't a bad thing. And one opportunity for outperformance is potentially striking incremental deals that represent the infrastructure needs at the time.

And if you kind of think about what we're trying to accomplish with these comprehensive MLAs when we strike them, it's usually through the lens of what does American Tower know about the infrastructure needs over a determined period of time? And what do the carriers know about their infrastructure needs over a period of time?

And usually, you have like a good three- or five-year view of what that is, and you really don't want to jump to anything too much beyond that, right? So I mean these used fees will begin to taper off. But again, it's not a bad thing, whether it goes to a la carte or we find another mutually beneficial type of arrangement that could certainly be upside to our plan.

We also believe densification is going to be a pretty critical driver to outperformance in our plan as well. And with the exception of DISH, largely colocation and activity resides outside of these agreements, again, it kind of gets back to what do the carriers want to strike when they have visibility into their network needs. They probably don't necessarily want to jump into anything that holds them to a colocation need until they see the densification need pick up over time.

So, we certainly look at that as an opportunity. And that's really going to be driven by ongoing demand that we certainly anticipate happening over the next several years. And I think you're starting to see some tangible evidence of what densification needs might look like. I think fixed wireless is really interesting. It's not really moving the needle in terms of densification, I think, today, because the carriers are, I think, very much using FWA where they have some special capacity.

I think cable and different type of enterprises that might need ongoing and evolving wireless needs could certainly be interesting for a tower company. But we haven't built any of that into our long-term plan. So I certainly look at cable. I think Steve Vondran would echo, looking at cable as a potential need, especially as you start to see the MNO and cable competitive landscape kind of merge or we get a little bit more gray. And I certainly think an ongoing level of densification and just ongoing upgrades could certainly push that target a little further.

Nick Del Deo

When the C-band spectrum is auctioned, there are a lot of -- I'd say a view among a lot of folks that, over time, there will be a real densification need given the propagation attributes of the spectrum and the need to build out to the different license areas. Are you getting signals from your customers that, that's on the horizon? Or is that more of a longer-term opportunity for you?

Adam Smith

Yes. When I kind of look at our longer-term guidance probably -- and we're already seeing a level of densification. Nothing that I would really kind of call out relative to the amendment activity, and obviously, again, DISH is a different animal, but we very much think that's going to be a good catalyst for growth when we get to the -- probably the back half of our longer-term guide. I'd say probably looking at the 2025 through 2027 time frame.

We're already seeing a little evidence of that. And I think you're seeing some recognition of that externally among the MNOs as well and some of the deals that they're striking. So, I think we feel really good. When you look at our portfolio, we've got over 43,000 sites in the U.S. Our largest customer is on roughly half. And when you kind of look at all of the big three, they're on roughly half of those sites.

So when you start to hear talk of the need for new sites, build agreements, I mean we really think that's a positive because we have half of our portfolio that we believe is still extremely well positioned to capitalize on a lot of colocation activity. And I think certainly, 5G fits right into that. And I think when you look at the propagation characteristics of mid-band spectrum, the physics of it, don't ask me to get into it, but the physics of it certainly would suggest a level of densification that we think is certainly on the horizon.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. Now I think you've indicated that roughly half of the sites on your towers have been upgraded support mid-band 5G. Where do you think that percentage ultimately goes and over what sort of time frame?

Adam Smith

Yes. It's tough to say exactly where it will go, but I think the vast majority of our sites, and I think what gives us comfort in that is, again, these comprehensive master lease agreements that there's an underwriting process that we take with the carrier to get comfortable with the pricing that's ultimately put into these master lease agreements, right? And if you think -- if the carrier thinks are only going to do 50% of the sites, but we're going to charge something meaningfully more, like the math just doesn't really work out.

So, I would tell you based on our basic -- obviously, our view of what we underwrote in these master lease agreements, conversations we've had with the carriers, and really just the general acknowledgment that the carriers want to monetize on the spectrum that they've invested a significant amount of money for, we think certainly the vast majority of the sites will ultimately get upgraded. And I think that's probably over the next couple of years.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. Now from a churn perspective in the coming years, again, we'll set Sprint aside, that's its own separate bucket, should we think your churn is trending towards the upper end of your 2% range or towards the lower end?

Adam Smith

Yes. I think it's probably reasonable, especially given the fact that we're under these master lease agreements and have very good visibility into that permitted churn. I think it's probably reasonable. I think it should trend a little bit more to the lower end. I mean here in 2023, we have a couple of discrete events. We're guiding to about 3% in terms of churn and Sprint is probably 130, 140 basis points of that. So you kind of take the residual and it's probably more 1.6%, 1.7%. But I think there's certainly an opportunity to see that probably trend down over time.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. Okay. Now as it relates to the Sprint churn, should we expect to see some tower decommissionings in the coming years, single tenant sites that you can take down, save some ground rent? Or is that not really going to be that meaningful?

Adam Smith

I don't think it will be too meaningful. I think when you look at a lot of our exposure on the Sprint churn, a lot of it is overlap sites. So it's not necessarily leaving behind a cold steel tower necessarily that we would look to decommission. I think generally speaking, we've obviously worked through consolidation events globally. We'll typically go through a lengthy assessment to just make sure that the marketability of these sites gives us comfort that it is in our best economic interest to decommission.

So I think just in the context of Sprint, probably not a huge meaningful driver. Historically, we've probably decommissioned on average about 100 sites annually in the U.S. We're putting that up against the base of 43,000 sites. So I don't think there's anything regardless that you'll probably pick up too materially in terms of the -- like an inflection or a major decrease.

But it's an ongoing assessment that obviously, Steve Vondran and Bud Noel and his team do on an ongoing basis to evaluate the ongoing marketability of site near neighbor analysis and ultimately, what these sites could present in terms of opportunity in a 5G cycle. And if we determine that it's better to take them down, we will. But on average, in the U.S., it hasn't been a meaningful driver.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. Okay. You touched on potential new tenants a few minutes ago. You talked about cable potentially being out there, big tech. I've heard people argue that satellite broadband providers might want to supplement their services with terrestrial offerings and whatnot. I guess can you expand on that a little bit and talk about anything you might be seeing or hearing from those new potential categories and if there's any that you think might contribute a meaningful amount in the coming years?

Adam Smith

Yes, again, it's tough to really pinpoint one of them that's going to really -- at least visibility to move the needle. Again, it's a very big business. And absent one particular player building out a nationwide ubiquitous network, it's probably tough to isolate one. But I think in aggregate, there certainly could be some interesting trends there.

And we're obviously a small investor in AST SpaceMobile, which is a satellite provider. And the lens there is, again, one, trying to understand what this technology looks like. We don't believe it's certainly a competitor to typical terrestrial networks, but there's other carriers that are invested or affiliated that it's interesting to kind of get their understanding of how they're viewing the technology and their network needs.

But to get to your point, we also believe there could be an opportunity to support their offering through our infrastructure on the ground as well. So we certainly, as part of our innovation and platform extension program, seek to find opportunities to better position ourselves to monetize on those type of events.

And looking at it from a 5-, 10-, 20-year time horizon. There's also, we believe, the opportunity for whether it's cable, whether it's cloud, we've obviously -- I'm sure we'll talk about it on the CoreSite side, made an investment to better position our option at the edge and monetize our sites at the edge.

And so I think there's certainly a collection of opportunities, some certainly more capital intensive than others. Obviously, when you look at like a cable or you look at a SpaceMobile, it's probably a more traditional type of leasing arrangement. And when you look at the Mobile Edge, we're still evaluating what that ultimately could look like in terms of our position to win, what those partners might look like, but also the economic profile of an investment like that, and we'll come down to economics.

And I think for us, there's certainly a lot of infrastructure in a 5G world that we acknowledge is important, but it doesn't make economic sense for us. And Mobile Edge could certainly fall into that category, but we feel certainly with CoreSite, we have a much better seat at the table to kind of evaluate that.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. I definitely want to come back to CoreSite. Let's -- so let's turn to some of your some of your other businesses. India is top of mind for a lot of folks. Obviously, you've been clear that you're looking to sell part or all of that business. It's been a challenging market over time. You said you'll update us when there's an update, so I won't press you on that. Yes. I guess I don't want to dwell on it, and obviously, hindsight is 2020. But what can you share about the decision to offload that business now after you've absorbed so much of the pain and so much the churn in an environment where buyers might be worried about what the outlook is and what they're willing to pay for it versus having done something sooner?

Adam Smith

Yes. Yes. So obviously, very top of mind, we have laid out externally that we are assessing strategic options with our India business. I think the investor -- our investors have been very patient with the India story. And I think for us, we would have anticipated a level of stability following probably a three- or four-year cycle of consolidation-driven churn. And while I'd say the steps that the Indian government has taken over the last probably 18 months is we certainly view as positive.

So giving a moratorium on spectrum dues and AGR fees, the Indian government taking on an equity interest in Vodafone idea, we think that's all essentially important. But the fact is we are still experiencing a high degree of volatility. And just like everybody in the room as they manage their portfolios, I think from a management perspective, when you have a business that represents a small single-digit percentage of your overall enterprise value, but quite honestly, probably represents a disproportionate amount of volatility from one period to the next, I think certainly in this model, from a management perspective, we have to decide is that the right level of investment for that level of volatility.

And that's the assessment that's going on now. And I think one of the -- the good thing for American Tower is, we do operate in 25 other markets. And there's a lot of really positive trends also in India. The tenant billings profile is improving, but you certainly have to get paid for it. But there's a lot of positive trends across the globe, and we talked about the U.S. We are constructing over -- around 4,000 towers here across the globe. And we did probably close to 7,000 last year. The CoreSite business performing extremely well. So, there's a lot of positive stories and there's a lot of opportunities for us to recycle that capital towards other investments.

And that's part of this ongoing assessment. Now I would tell you, there's a price at which the opportunity costs or what you're giving up in terms of an IRR might not make NPV or mathematical sense where you think you can redeploy it. But that's part of the assessment. And I think we owe it to the investor base to certainly kind of evaluate the positioning of the India business overall. I think there's a pathway to constructive growth in the India market. We've been able to achieve good gross growth combined with the new build profile. But I would tell you the risks have certainly exceeded the initial underwriting. And I think there is a good assessment that we need to work through right now.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. As we look prospectively, are there other learnings or takeaways from your ventures in India that you've incorporated into your investment process more generally to kind of improve going forward?

Adam Smith

Yes. Yes. I mean we do operate a global portfolio, right? And we have deployed a lot of capital over the last decade plus. And certain investments will perform better than other investments. And I would certainly tell you that what we've seen in India from an underwriting perspective has underperformed relative to what we initially thought. And I think some of it is certainly unique to India. It's -- we kind of do the case study on RGO and the greenfield build, giving data for free, the AGR, the AGR liability.

So there's certainly some unique elements. But I think there's also elements that we continue to evolve our underwriting thinking and whether it's an assessment of counter party or certainly escalator terms, Nick. We've been very keen on making sure we get inflation-based escalators. That's what we were able to achieve with Telxius. But I would tell you, our hurdle rates that we establish on a market basis, a counter party basis, that's always evolving.

And it evolves with the rate environment, but it also evolves with our evolving view of the risk profile in any given market. And what you're seeing today, and really over the last 18 months is an acknowledgment, I think, from American Tower and our management that based on our perception of risk and our hurdle rates globally, we're not really seeing much in terms of what's attractive in the private market to do incremental deals.

And that's just part of the evolving perspective of inorganic opportunities for American Tower. So there's certainly learnings that we apply and looking at the counter party, looking at the market, but we're always evaluating and evolving what those hurdle rates are and what that means over the last 18 months is we're much more comfortable paying down debt, strengthening our balance sheet where we have capacity to do some buybacks like we did back in the fourth quarter of 2022, we'll do a little bit here and there.

But there's certainly going to be a mix of performance in a portfolio. And I think certainly, we acknowledge a level of underperformance in this investment. And we're running through the process now to evaluate how best to position the portfolio going forward.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. I want to return to some of those topics you hit on in more detail shortly. And maybe one last on India, as I think about some of the deals you've done in that market in the past, it seems to be a fairly slow market in terms of time from deal signing to actually getting the approvals and closing. Maybe too soon to tell, but if you kind of had to bracket what the duration of time would be between a deal if you were to announce one and when it were to close? Is there any sort of time frame you could share?

Adam Smith

It's tough. And it's tough to predict. And it will depend on the counter party. It will depend on a lot of different factors. So even us doing some of the put options that we've done over the last five years, those took a better part of a year, maybe more. And I think from the outside looking in, that would have looked pretty straightforward. So it's probably tough to predict, Nick. And obviously, we don't have a deal to announce. So that makes it even more difficult to predict.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. I'll leave it at that then. Let's turn to Europe which has been a successor in recent years. You certainly scaled that business with Telxius. As you just alluded to a moment ago, you don't see a hold off from an M&A perspective, it looks appealing today. But you've also said, over time, you think that's a market where you'd like to put capital to work if you could. Kind of big picture, if you look out over the coming years, how do you see the tower industry structure evolving in that region? And I guess, as a component of that, I'm interested in your thoughts on how the captive or semi captive TowerCo dynamic that's been popular there kind of plays out.

Adam Smith

Yes. Yes. I mean we believe and you've probably heard Tom and Rod say this that we certainly believe where the towers are today might not be the final resting spot, right? And you've seen a lot of private capital. You still see a lot of captive tower businesses that exist today. And ultimately, we certainly believe those will be monetized in time. And we believe from an MNO perspective, similar to what we've seen across the globe, there'll probably be some level of attraction to monetize those assets and put towards other core investments.

Now with all that said, I would tell you, we're very happy with the scale we have today in Europe. And I think it's certainly a business where scale and relevance really unlocks a lot of incremental opportunities, whether it's build-to-suit, power as a service, mutually beneficial comprehensive MLAs or just typical MLA structures. So, I think we've achieved a level of scale certainly in Germany and Spain that we're really happy with.

I'd also remind everyone, even though there might be opportunities to evaluate portfolios, it doesn't mean we're going to look to execute on it. We could certainly evaluate it. And we entered Europe, I think 2012 in Germany, pretty modest size portfolio, and it wasn't really until Telxius that we found a portfolio that had the terms and conditions that we believe as a true independent tower operator that were sufficient for us to strategically operate the asset.

We've evaluated capped escalators. We've evaluated portfolios where the carrier could actually buy back the portfolio after a set number of years, a level of exclusivity on sites. And what we got with Telxius was really some of those more typical true owner economic type of terms. So even though portfolios could come to the market, it doesn't necessarily mean that we're going to jump on them. It does have to have those same type of terms and conditions. And ultimately, it needs to be return profile that we find more compelling to the likes of buying back stock as well.

So even though things might come to market, and we do believe there might be some opportunities, we'll probably certainly always evaluate them, but it's going to have to be a pretty compelling opportunity for us to look to execute as has always been the case.

In terms of how the captive tower market, we believe, could ultimately evolve. I think, like I said earlier, we do believe that there's probably going to be some monetization at some point. But for American Tower, we very much believe that our position as a true independent in these markets does give us a compelling opportunity to differentiate ourselves, whether it's through our capabilities, being a true independent and having a set of assets that we're freely able to monetize and market.

So one of the IPs of American Tower is being able to leverage and franchise this model that we've developed globally over the last 20-plus years. And a level of expertise, whether it's on the legal side, the operations side, the sales side and deploy that to different parts of the globe. And I think when you're able to demonstrate something like that in a new market, whether it's Spain or significantly built scale in a place like Germany, that's really compelling to a set of MNOs that are operating in a rather nascent independent tower market but also need to rapidly deploy 5G networks.

So it adds a different type of competitive dynamic for sure, but one we're familiar with, and I think one where a true independent can really kind of flourish.

Nick Del Deo

Yes. I mean just looking elsewhere, it seems like the trend over a long period of time is towards true independence. So we'll see how that plays out. You've talked a bit in Europe about the success you've had with upstarts like 101 that you expect to contribute to growth. What do you see more generally from other incumbents after you purchase the Telxius portfolio and their interest in those assets?

Adam Smith

Yes. I mean, not too dissimilar, I guess, from what you see in other parts of the globe. We're still very early in the 5G cycle. So in a lot of ways, it's not that different from the U.S., you have a new entrant that's doing a greenfield build. I think our portfolio is going to be really compelling.

And I think we've made a lot of progress from an operational perspective to move forward the ability to improve that colocation model. It is, again, a very nascent third-party tower market when you look at a place like Germany. And there is a lot of regulatory challenges in terms of the process, the permitting process, the EMF process that do add a level of complexities, but we also see that as an opportunity, and we very much assume that in our underwriting as well.

So I think we're very well positioned to support 101 in their build. We did strike kind of that framework agreement with them last year that gives them access to our sites. But I think when you look at the incumbents it's not too dissimilar to what you see here in the U.S. I mean initially, they're going to focus on upgrading their sites.

There's also a level of regulatory requirements for carriers to focus on call it, like white space or gray areas where there's a level of underserved connectivity. So I think the early part has been very much upgrade focused and regulatory focus, not too dissimilar here to the U.S., but I certainly think over time, we're going to see a good opportunity from a colocation perspective.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. Terrific. Let's talk about CoreSite a bit, your data center platform. It's been posting pretty healthy growth as of late. It's also been absorbing substantial capital to support that growth. We've seen that it appears like Equinix. I believe that one of the motivations behind the deal was that you guys by virtue of your scale and access to capital could help to better support CoreSite's capital needs. Are we seeing that aspect of the thesis play out with your capital availability, accelerating growth? And I guess, more generally, how would you characterize the sales funnel at CoreSite?

Adam Smith

No, I think it's playing out exactly. I'll tell you what we're -- I think our guide here in 2023 is about $360 million of development CapEx spend. It's probably a little higher, quite honestly, than we had originally anticipated for 2023, but it's really success-based driven. So CoreSite did sell probably certainly a record level of activity in terms of leasing in 2022. And Q1 of 2023 is another record.

So, it really is success-based and making sure that we have adequate capacity on an ongoing basis to meet their typical levels of absorption but it's largely being supported by their own internally generated cash flow. So that's kind of more the level of flexibility. I think we're giving them is more looking at CoreSite as a standalone business. It rolls up to Juan Font, spent a lot of time with the CoreSite business and up through Steve Vondran, but really giving them a level of independence and allowing them more in a self-sufficient manner to reinvest their cash flows into development.

And I think it's working extremely well. The ongoing long-term view hasn't changed. We very much look at CoreSite as a unique opportunity and a very differentiated type of asset with an extremely healthy interconnection business that we think is going to be critical as we evaluate the edge. However the edge might play out. I think this very much gives us significantly better seat to evaluate. We have Tom Bartlett and Steve Vondran now with direct commercial relationships with the CSPs, which we didn't have before. And maybe it does ultimately require us to consider new partnerships.

I think our position in any partnership is meaningfully more enhanced as a result of this versus just having a land on the tower site. But it could also ultimately, through this evaluation lead us saying it doesn't make economic sense either. And that's fine as well. I think at the end of the day, we've underwritten CoreSite on a standalone basis through the merits of their growth profile. And at the end of the day, if the edge doesn't materialize the way we thought, we have a great business in CoreSite as well.

So in terms of the activity today, like I said, we had a record level of leasing in 2022. We exceeded our expectations. Another record in Q1 of 2023 and the line of sight is still very healthy. And I think it's also what's exciting is the type of leasing and the type of enterprises that are contributing as well. And it's digital platforms that are looking to improve compute and latency, which I think is an interesting leading indicator for maybe evolving edge needs and then hybrid IT solutions, enterprise digital transformation.

And the good thing for CoreSite and their differentiated ecosystem and kind of just the nature of the data center business right now, were supply is certainly -- or demand is certainly outstripping supply, we can be very selective in terms of who we want to bring into the ecosystem. And that's a great position for CoreSite to be in as well.

Nick Del Deo

I think CoreSite historically generated best-in-class returns at least as I measure them, which I think is part of what made the business so appealing. Are you getting returns and pricing consistent with what pre-deal CoreSite achieved with the business you've been underwriting since?

Adam Smith

Yes. Yes, for sure. And I think, again, we can be very, very selective in terms of where we put the leasing as well just given the dynamics in the market. I think our mark-to-market as well is exceeding kind of that historical range. So, we've always kind of said from a ground-up build, the target for CoreSite would be kind of a U.S. yield of 12% to 16%. I don't think that's changed.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. You talked about having CoreSite gives you a much better seat gives your relationships with some of the folks that might actually eventually want to deploy edge compute. I guess can you drill down a little bit -- is there anything more specific or tangible that you've learned about the opportunity by virtue of having those relationships? Or any kind of green shoots that you can point to that strike you as encouraging?

Adam Smith

Yes, probably nothing overly tangible at this point, Nick. We are doing a deployment, kind of a pilot deployment of an aggregation edge data center that you've probably heard Tom talk about on the call. And that very much leverages the capabilities of CoreSite and and also our U.S. operations team. And you can imagine, we're in constant discussions with the cloud service providers and other enterprises on what that ultimately could look like.

But I think in terms of really tangible evidence that this could lead to x percent of revenue, I think it's probably too early to tell. And I would just reiterate to everybody, we're going to be very disciplined in terms of thinking about how much capital we want to put towards this because if you do start to think about each incremental deployment, I mean, it is capital intensive and ultimately, it could require new partners, both strategic or financial, but it's going to certainly be economic driven.

But I think right now, the best thing for CoreSite and for American Tower is the likes of Tom and the likes of Steve being able to have that direct conversation and especially when we start looking at a speed to market type of aggregation edge deployment, that's very critical as well. We already have access to the land. We already have power. We already have fiber so there's very much a speed to market value proposition that we're able to give as part of these deployments.

And I think right now, we're ultimately still evaluating what that model will look like. And is it something we can scale? And is it something that ultimately yields more attractive returns than other areas that we could book capital in the business.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. Okay. I want to ask a question about Mexico, which is a pretty interesting market. It was your first international market. You've had a lot of success there over the years. But it also feels like the market has changed a bit over the last several years. Telefonica went to a model where it's migrated to AT&T's network, America Movil works with its again, sort of captive TowerCo, you've got Red Compartida, the wholesale network, which went through reorganization, it's viability to sort of questionable, I guess. In light of those factors, how do you feel about the underlying leasing potential in that market? Has it really changed much? Do you think it's going to be as healthy as what you see in some other regions?

Adam Smith

Yes. No, it's a good question. And what we're working through right now in 2023 and what we work through a bit in 2022 is a level of consolidation-driven churn. And if you kind of take a look at LatAm in general, I think our guide, we're looking at greater than 2% growth. And a lot of that is influenced by a level of elevated churn in the market. So in a LatAm level, we're probably greater than 8% churn. We do view it as peak churn 2023.

And probably 2.5% of that is Oi in Brazil. And I'd say a pretty good amount of the remainder is Telefonica in Mexico becoming an MVNO on AT&T's network. So a level of decommissioning on the Telefonica side for which we get a level of settlement revenue, onetime settlement revenue that represents their kind of a present value of their future obligations that they have with us.

Probably over the last five years, I would say leasing has been really solid in a place like Mexico, and it's come through the Altan wholesale network, a level of leasing by Telefonica and then obviously, AT&T coming in and taking over the Nextel assets in the market. So we have had a period of, I would say, pretty strong growth. And I'd certainly say it's going through an evolution now.

5G has been a little slow to come to the Mexico market. It's not there yet. You do have AT&T integrating the Telefonica network. You do have Altan that's emerging out of the kind of the equivalent of Chapter 11. So, I think we certainly need to see how those play out in terms of giving more of a concrete view. I think we're -- from an American Tower perspective, I think we're probably in the later innings in terms of the consolidation churn. I think once we get past 2023, we'll start to see that subside in a place like Mexico.

But there certainly is a level of subdued growth, I would say, from a colocation amendment perspective today. And I think it's going to be certainly dependent on the longer-term strategies for some of our carriers, obviously. So, I think right now, we'll work through the churn. We do have CPI-linked escalators that give us a level of economic protection in a market like Mexico.

And we'll work very closely with the likes of AT&T and obviously, Altan, who has successfully come out of their process and it was paying throughout the process. And I think there's certainly a lot of momentum and support for that to be a successful investment from government perspective. So, we're there to support them.

Nick Del Deo

Okay. Now, I want to touch on capital allocation, something you alluded to before. You want to get your leverage down to at least five turns or so and that's your number one priority right now. You've said that the M&A market doesn't look terribly attractive. Barring a shift in the M&A environment, does that mean we should expect a meaningful uptick in repurchase activity once you get to your target leverage ratio.

Adam Smith

Very well good. The way we're viewing this, so just to reiterate, we are very much focused on deleveraging down to the sub 5x over the next, call it, 24 months. That's not just something we hold to from a financial policy internally, but something we've committed to the rating agencies when we did the Telxius and CoreSite transaction. So, we're laser-focused on meeting that.

Now it doesn't necessarily mean we have to get to 5x before we can evaluate share repurchases. To the extent we feel comfortably beyond that trajectory, we could certainly deploy it opportunistically. And we did that to a pretty modest level in Q4 of 2022.

I wouldn't point you to probably like a multibillion-dollar program but probably a little bit more opportunistic between now and then. And ultimately, when it comes to $1 of debt repayments or share buybacks, it's where do we think we can get the best yield. And I would also tell you it very much depends on where do we think we're optimizing our weighted average cost of capital.

And we're doing an ongoing assessment of what's the most appropriate targeted net leverage, what could that mean from a ratings agency perspective or a ratings perspective? What could that mean in terms of better cost of capital and trying to put that puzzle together to say where are we optimizing our WACC, which ultimately supports where we're optimizing our value, right?

And I think it's kind of tough to say exactly once we get to that 24-month period or a couple of year period, what that math will look like, but that's just how we're constantly evaluating, looking to accelerate the deleveraging path or whether or not we find share buybacks more attractive.

I think what I would very much emphasize to the group is what Tom and Rod have stated as well, as we see far more value in our equity than anything that's crossed our desks from a private deal perspective externally.

And we kind of joke internally, if a deal kind of crossed our desks that had all the characteristics of American Tower and leading U.S. position and global diversification and a differentiated data center platform and it traded at this multiple, probably the best -- that'd certainly be the best deal that across our desk.

So whether you kind of look at it through the lens of using our equity as a currency to buy more subscale type of portfolio or through the lens of -- we would just much rather buy back stock, either way, the opportunity cost for our equity right now just doesn't make financial sense.

Nick Del Deo

Yes. Got it. We've got a couple of questions from the audience that kind of fit together that I want to ask you. And I'll kind of preface it by observing that in the U.S. market over time, I think as people figure out towers are a good business, the carriers have figured that out too.

You've seen developers willing to construct at lower yields. You've seen sellers expect higher multiples, you've seen more investors willing to bid up for it. And it's a -- generally made M&A more challenging. It's made new development more challenging, at least to achieve the sort of returns that you guys target.

So one question kind of asked about the gap between what you see in public and private markets in the U.S. today. And the other is sort of a new development where one of your large private competitors or private peers, struck an interesting deal with Verizon a week or so ago where there was sort of a profit-sharing component to new developments. So maybe talk about how you guys kind of reacted to that and if you think it affects you at all?

Adam Smith

Yes. So maybe to the earlier one in terms of the public private, yes, we still see a pretty substantial gap, like every deal is going to be a little bit different, but I think for AMT, we have a leading U.S. presence. We have over 43,000 sites. And I think there comes a point where if you look at 100 sites, does it meaningfully change your relevance in the market, your scale in the market, probably not, right?

And I think that's for us to really kind of evaluate something at a premium multiple, it would have to meaningfully augment our positioning in the marketplace. And I think as you guys have seen, our positioning has very much afforded us the opportunity to execute on comprehensive MLAs. It's a very critical network or distributed portfolio for the big three plus DISH. I think we've proven that with what we've done and the growth that we have communicated externally. And we think it will be critical as we evaluate the mobile edge as well.

So, I think from a scale perspective, we feel extremely good about our U.S. business. And it would have to be a very compelling strategic opportunity for us to probably justify leveraging our equity to do a deal, and I would just very much reiterate. We don't see that right now. In terms of the deal that you talked about, I'd certainly leave it to Verizon and the peer to talk more about it. I think this isn't anything new. We've always seen the carriers diversify their vendor relationships on the newbuild side. It's not something we feel we have to do.

And I don't know the terms and conditions that they have. So I'm certainly not going to weigh in there. But I think at the end of the day, it's a good demonstration or illustration of the need for new cell sites in a 5G world. So I think there's certainly a positive to take out of it. I think the carriers are evaluating and it kind of fits right into the thesis that we've talked about, that there will need to be new cell site. So there's going to have to be a new colocation and I don't think they put a volume target on there.

So, it's stuff to say exactly what magnitude this will all kind of look like. But I think it's another good piece of evidence that densification is going to be critical in a 5G world. And -- but working with different type of developers, I mean, we've seen it through the last 5 to 10 years. I think everybody knows in the U.S., we don't really construct a lot of sites. It's like 25 a year. So this isn't -- this doesn't need into a 2,000 build program that we otherwise would have thought we had.

Nick Del Deo

Got it. As we're just about out of time. Are there any closing thoughts or messages you wanted to share with the group?

Adam Smith

No, no, I certainly appreciate everybody's support. I think -- we're really excited about the growth that we're seeing across the business, record levels of growth contributions in the U.S. from colocations and amendments, ongoing ability to execute on a very accretive and solid global or international new build program and record levels of leasing that we've experienced since really closing the CoreSite deal.

So, I think our focus at this point is to operate those assets, focus very, very much on the cost side. We didn't get into the cost side too much Nick, but I think everybody is -- I've been with the Company for 13 years. And this is -- I think Q1 is probably the first quarter I can remember where we didn't really have a lot of M&A that kind of in the prior period and the current period that skewed margins and growth profiles.

But I think everybody sees we're absent M&A, we're now -- we've always been focused on cost, but it's very much becoming apparent. And when you look at our guide for 2023, it's flat SG&A. I would tell you, Tom Bartlett is very much holding us, as he always had, to a very disciplined and critical cost structure, and I think that's going to continue. And what it results in is 100% conversion rates of our top line growth like we had in Q1, really healthy margin expansion, and it's really demonstrating those inherent benefits of the operating leverage in the tower business.

So, we're very excited internally just given the leasing growth that we have across multiple portfolios and really driving that down to the AFFO level.

Nick Del Deo

Great. Well, thank you, Adam. Good day to everyone.