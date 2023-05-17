Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Present at SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

May 17, 2023 12:49 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.39K Followers

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) SVB MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference May 17, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Smith - SVP of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC

Nick Del Deo

Okay. Well, good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us at MoffetNathanson's Inaugural TMT Conference. I'm Nick Del Deo, and I'm thrilled to be joined by Adam Smith, SVP of Investor Relations at American Tower.

Thanks so much for joining us, Adam.

Adam Smith

Yes, great to be here.

Nick Del Deo

For those of you in the audience, if you want to submit a question, there's a QR code on the screen, you can pop up on this iPad, and I'll try to work a few in, if I can.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nick Del Deo

Yes, Adam, I thought we'd start with the U.S. business, obviously, your biggest segment. The biggest source of questions we've been getting recently related to DISH. Obviously, a nice driver of growth for the industry in recent years, there's some questions around their liquidity, their ability to prosecute their plan, to deploy their network in the coming years. I know that you're limited in terms of what you can share in terms of any particular -- the specifics around any particular customer, but have you seen anything from DISH that would lead you to question their commitment to deploying the network the way that they've articulated.

Adam Smith

No, no, we really haven't. I mean to date, Nick, they've been a great customer and we struck a comprehensive MLA agreement with DISH back in early 2021, which really kind of established kind of a set baseline of growth for us under which DISH gets a set of real estate rights to support their network build.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.